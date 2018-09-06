When Penn State’s defense met at the Lasch Building Sunday morning after the overtime nail-biter against Appalachian State, coach Brent Pry took a balanced approach with his players.

They say they have grown accustomed to such composure with Pry, as he starts his third season as Nittany Lion defensive coordinator. That's especially the case during these Sunday morning film reviews. He wants to show the good vs. the bad. Against App State – a defensive effort that surrendered just 3 points throughout the first three quarters, yet 28 in the fourth – there were plenty of both examples to show.

“When we watch film we’re not getting negative, we’re just trying to get better,” said senior linebacker Koa Farmer. “There’s no yelling. There’s no chewing guys out. It’s just getting better, really looking at the details of what we did.”

More often than they wanted, however, those details revealed nuances they didn’t care to see. Missed tackles were common as App State running back Jalin Moore ran for about 50 yards in the fourth quarter and that became an immediate point of emphasis. Influenced by Sunday morning’s meetings, Pry and the defensive coaching staff have harped on tackling technique and form this week, as well as positioning and angles.

“One thing for sure is we have to tackle a little bit better,” Farmer said. “I know it was the first game. It’s kind of the thing with the first game, the tackling. I think from week one to week two, it’s going to be a tremendous difference.”

In order to prevent any poor tackling methods from becoming habits, Pry resorted back to the film.

With real-life samples showing on the video board, he didn’t only underscore missed tackles and blown assignments. He also highlighted a job well done.

“That’s what Coach Pry does,” said Farmer. “He clips the plays that we really did good and he clips that plays that we did bad on. I think it’s good when he does both. It shows guys the right thing to do. It’s just another opportunity to get better when we watch film on Sunday. … It’s the eye in the sky. What you put on film is how you’re going to get better.”

Farmer doesn’t view the defense’s opening day performance as a breakdown by any means. “We just have to clean some things up,” he said. “I mean, nothing out of the ordinary.”

Farmer maintains that correcting week one mistakes can translate into week two success.

Traveling to Pittsburgh Saturday, he is anticipating an improved performance from not only himself but also his defense teammates.

“The first game is always weird,” said Farmer. “Guys are tackling more, guys are flying around a lot faster, playing against guys in a different uniform. I think that first game was what we needed [in order] to practice harder, to see what we needed to do better and that’s what we’ve been doing this week.”

It started immediately Tuesday when the pads strapped up for practice and continued Wednesday. Dating back to previous years of head coach James Franklin’s tenure at Penn State, when his team was known for slow starts and second-half surges, his coaching staff implemented new methods at practice that they're still employing in 2018.

In order to avoid slow starts on game day, the opening period of the week’s first practice is devoted immediately to a scrimmage-like setting. Following a Monday day off, Tuesdays open with purposeful rapid fire.

This week, similar to the Sunday film study, tackling was a point of emphasis throughout practice and especially at first.

“We go against the offense every Tuesday of the first period,” said Farmer. “The defense was doing really well. That’s why we do it, to get guys going, get the tempo going and get the speed going. As far this past Tuesday we did the same thing and it was more competitive. As far as us for defense, we were really focused on getting the right leverage as far as tackling, fitting guys up, just little things like that.”