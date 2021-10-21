PSU DE Jesse Luketa talks rankings, Illinois, and his season to date
Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa isn’t swayed by the rankings.
His Nittany Lions now ranked No. 7, set to face a 2-5 Illinois team owning the nation’s No. 117-ranked offense and No. 120-ranked scoring offense at just 17.7 points per game, Luketa remains intently focused on the opponent at hand.
Picked to win with a point spread of more than three touchdowns over the Illini, it’s a position Luketa isn’t looking past.
“It doesn't matter. The biggest thing with us is we respect our opponent. You never want to underestimate your opponent,” Luketa said this week.
“They're a good, well-rounded group of offensive weapons. Guys like Chase Brown, I'm looking forward to that matchup. They do a lot of good things schematically, so it's gonna be a great matchup.”
Among the few highlights within the Illini offense, the running back Brown has notched 414 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries.
Thanks in part to that production, the Illini have averaged 164.7 yards per game on the ground through their first seven games this year. And according to Luketa, that one-two punch between Brown and 6-foot-1, 240-pound true freshman Josh McCray, will leave the Nittany Lions with full hands this Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium (noon, ABC).
“They're stretched. They want to give Chase the opportunity to get downhill. They use him a lot coming out of the backfield and in the passing game as well. He's a very versatile back. He has a lot of things that he does bring to the table,” Luketa said.
“Him as well as number zero, big boy, he runs hard. He had a great game against Purdue. They're a very talented group.”
So too, however, are the Nittany Lions.
Now owning the nation’s No. 26-ranked rushing defense in allowing just 111.3 yards per game on the ground, Luketa has been a big part in creating that success.
Posting the best run defense grade of his career, 76.9 according to PFF, and an overall defensive grade of 82.6, Luketa ranks third on the defense’s performances behind only Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker, and third against the run.
A process of development that Luketa has remained committed to through the course of the season, having transitioned from linebacker in preseason camp, the senior insisted that his improvement continue to occur.
“It is every day for me. My biggest thing is you can't get too comfortable. I feel like when you're in a situation where you're forced to continue to grow and forced to be out of your comfort zone, it's gonna allow you to thrive in the most hostile environments,” Luketa said.
"For me, especially making that transition, I'm learning every day and I'm always champing at the bit to perfect my craft. So in practice, I'm doing this, trusting my eyes, trusting my keys. It's allowed me to become a better football player.“I’m playing at a high level I feel, so week to week, we're getting better, we're feeling more and more comfortable, so it's a one week at a time thing, 1-0 mentality.”
