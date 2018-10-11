Simmons, a redshirt sophomore from Laurel, Md., first put the news out there Monday via Twitter. Then head coach James Franklin confirmed it during his press conference Tuesday, saying, “We’re really excited about having Shane back.”

Simmons was injured during preseason after making a push for a starting job. He had carried momentum from a redshirt freshman campaign, in which he appeared in all 13 games and was named to the Big Ten’s honorable-mention all-freshman team by BTN.com, into the off-season. It continued into camp and then the setback occurred and that has caused him to miss the first five games of the 2018 season.

He finished with 15 total tackles a year ago, but was relatively quiet in the first part of the season. Once the second half of the year rolled around, he really started to progress. He recorded his first and only sack against Michigan State last year, which just so happens to be the team against which he’ll make his sophomore debut Saturday. Can he pick up where he left off?

“Down the stretch last year he really kind of started to show up and became the player, or started to become the player that we hoped he could be or thought he could be,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said Thursday. “Shane is a very hard worker and a very determined player. We were very excited about him coming into this camp. He was competing with Shareef Miller and Yetur [Gross-Matos] for a starting position, so the setback was obviously tough for him and disappointing for us.”

Simmons was seen early this season wearing a walking boot on his left foot. As he’s healed from the injury, the coaches have slowly rolled him back into the practice rotation. But they wanted to wait until he was fully ready before asking him to handle a game load. Following Penn State’s bye, this is the week he makes his return.

Even then, however, he won’t be thrusted into full-time role right away.

“We’ll see how much he plays, but even if he can give us 10 to 15 plays on Saturday, and play those reps at a really high level, then I think it's a win for us,” Franklin said.

Pry echoed Franklin’s comments during a conference call with reporters Thursday. Saying Simmons could see as many as 20 snaps – starters can see 50 or more – Pry said this game is more about getting the former four-star recruit comfortable with the game speed again.

“Whether he plays 15 snaps or he plays 20 snaps or whatever that snap count is, I think it’s a positive obviously getting Shane back into the rotation,” said Pry. “How quickly he gets back to his peak playing potential? We’ll see. Everybody coming back from something takes a little bit to shake the cobwebs and get the rust off. He’s been chipping way at it the last couple weeks. It’s been a gradual plan, a smart plan, so we’re anxious for him to get his opportunity and get back out there and help the team.”

When he regains his stride, both Pry and Franklin expect Simmons to play a more well-rounded game as he is now in his third year with the program.

“He's more of a complete player than he's been in the past,” said Franklin. “He's over 250 pounds. He always was a pass rusher but now we think he's going to do a really, really good job at playing the run, as well.”