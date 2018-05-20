Penn State added another cornerback to its Class of 2019 Sunday in four-star prospect Marquis Wilson.

A 6-foot, 175 pound prospect from Windsor, Conn., Wilson is no stranger to State College, visiting on five occasions. His interest in the Lions began last summer, when he attended the Underclassmen Combine in July. Wilson quickly earned an offer a few weeks later before attending the game against Pitt in September.

More recently, Wilson attended a Junior Day in February before returning to State College for an official visit Blue-White Weekend. He also made an unannounced visit to University Park Sunday. After speaking with the coaching staff, Wilson committed to head coach James Franklin in-person. He was originally expected to take a few additional official visits in the coming weeks, but has decided to forgo those visits and instead join the Nittany Lions.

A member of the Rivals250, Wilson earned just over 20 scholarship offers. Notable programs included Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He visited Penn State more than any other school.

Wilson is now the sixth prospect to join Penn State's Class of 2019 and the third prospect to commit since Thursday, joining junior college safety JaQuan Brisker and five-star running back Devyn Ford. One of Wilson's close friends, fellow Connecticut defensive back Tyler Rudolph, is planning to make his commitment tomorrow evening at 6 PM EST. Another top defensive target, linebacker Brandon Smith, is also set to make his decision tomorrow. Smith will announce at roughly 5 PM EST. Penn State is the favorite with both Smith and Rudolph.

Wilson is currently ranked No. 220 overall in the Class of 2019. He's the 25th-ranked cornerback and the third-ranked prospect in Connecticut. His commitment has moved Penn State into the Top 25 of the Rivals 2019 Team Rankings. The Lions moved up seven spots to No. 21

To learn more about Wilson's commitment, join is inside The Lions Den!