Penn State picked up its first wide receiver in the Class of 2019 Wednesday, as Rivals100 prospect John Dunmore announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions. Back in April 2017, Dunmore committed to the Florida Gators, joining then Florida assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider. However, once it became clear that Seider was headed north, Dunmore quickly backed out of that commitment, opening it up to all schools. However, Seider never let up on Dunmore. If anything, their relationship became even closer.

Dunmore had an excellent performance during one-on-ones at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

“Honestly, [Coach Seider] treats me like I’m his son more than a recruit,” Dunmore said at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last week. “I know that if I ever needed to go to him about something he would take care of me. “I just know he’s going to take care of me if I went there, so the loyalty is pretty strong. He’s been recruiting me all the way since my freshman year, first at West Virginia, then Florida, now at Penn State. So, the relationship we have is pretty tight.” In addition to his relationship with Seider, Dunmore has also become close with head coach James Franklin and wide receiver coach David Corley. When asked about Franklin, Dunmore said, “He’s a cool guy, a great dude. I feel like I can relate to him a lot. I have an open door to talk with him about anything I want. I like that. I appreciate that. “Honestly, between him, Coach Corley and Coach Seider, I feel a bond with all of their coaches.” Dunmore’s bond with the staff may have been strong, but he still hadn’t seen University Park and the surrounding area until last month, when he took an official visit to Penn State, June 9-10. It was that experience that ultimately pushed the Lions to the top of his list.