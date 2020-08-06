Coming on the heels of the department’s announcement Thursday morning that no fans would be permitted into the stands at Beaver Stadium for the newly released Big Ten schedule that begins for the Nittany Lions on Sept. 5 when they host Northwestern, Barbour and her athletic department deputies helped to provide clarity to the situation.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour met with the media Thursday afternoon, marking her third time doing so since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March.

1) The natural jumping-off point is to just recap Barbour’s current thinking about the season and its likelihood of actually coming to fruition this fall.

Acknowledging the rollercoaster that has been in effect for nearly everyone throughout the pandemic, Barbour said that her instincts are to continue to encourage public behaviors that will potentially ensure that the season, in fact, gets played.

“There are some pretty simple things that aren't going to make COVID-19 go away, but are going to help us control this and help us be able to do in our everyday lives whether it's going to restaurants, or going to parks, or it's playing sports. For Penn State student-athletes in the Penn State community, these are things we have to do and that we can do. And I'm not gonna let up on that,” Barbour said. “I feel like going downtown with a sign and saying everybody put your mask on, please.

“But whether or not I have confidence that we're going to play, I'm certainly not sure we're going to play. No. I wouldn't say that. I do think we do still have some time for things to turn in the right direction. But again, at any point, if our experts come to us and say look, even with all your testing, even with all the mitigation, all of the things that you're doing to help mitigate the virus and protect students, we just don't think you can do this safely, then we won't do it.”





2) The announced 250 people at Beaver Stadium, based on the orders of Pennsylvania’s governor, include players, coaches, and staff. But, they are still in the process of working out “indoor” capacity for the press box and the luxury suites, which is currently capped in the state at 25.

Parents are also part of that equation, in that they are not currently exempted to be able to enter the stadium under the present conditions. That doesn’t mean Penn State isn’t trying to accommodate them, however.

“That certainly is a group that is a really, really high priority for us,” Barbour said. “And as we work to try to, whether it's conditions improving and the governor's orders changing, or whether it's trying to create a little bit of flexibility with what we currently have, being able to accommodate our parents in all of our venues, the parents of the student-athletes who are competing, is a top priority for us.”

Later discussing how the negotiations have gone with the Pennsylvania administration, Barbour indicated that their concerns for public health are ongoing.

“I think at this point, it's their concerns about where we are as a state and a commonwealth with the virus, and they're not willing to extend it to that point, at this point,” she said. “Now they're open, and we continue to work with them, so we'll continue to work throughout this with them to see what flexibility might exist either through kind of innovation or through a change to improved conditions.”





3) Should those conditions change, Barbour and her staff did release a preview of what the capacity at Beaver Stadium could look like.

Breaking down the stadium into “pods,” the plan, including a variety of public health measures throughout the stadium and with parking, would include a capacity of up to 23,275 fans.

While Barbour did not specify how the mix between students and season ticket holders would break down under that scenario, she did insist that students would very much be part of the equation - but only if that situation were to come to fruition following the governor’s orders.

“That plan would only be enacted, should the environment improve and the governor's orders change. There are a number of possibilities, with students only, should we be able to pull it off, would probably be at the top of our list.





4) Reported last month as a department-wide pay cut enacted for the 2020-21 fiscal year, Barbour offered up a little more detail. While she didn’t divulge pay cuts - which she said were on a sliding scale - she did note that she has taken a 15 percent pay cut.