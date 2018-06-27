A three-star prospect from Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C., Rouse earned an offer from the staff at the end of May and also visited University Park for the Blue-White Game in April. Since then, he knew that he had to return as soon as possible.

“I was really looking forward to getting back to Penn State,” said Rouse. “This was my second visit there. I was up there for the spring game and I just loved the atmosphere. I could really see myself playing in that stadium, so I told myself that I had to get back up there as soon as I got the chance.



“So, I went up to the camp and it was great to see Coach Bowen and Coach Limegrover again. I just had an excellent time. I know I got better at that camp. Coach Limegrover coached me and gave me pointers after every rep. He told me what he liked, what I could improve on and everything like that. I loved the way he was getting after it. He’s not screaming like a drill sergeant or anything like that, but he gets after it and is intense in his own way. He made sure that we were always fired up. I loved the way that he coached, so I just had a great time. I think I did pretty well, too.”

Following the camp, Rouse and his mother met with Limegrover and head coach James Franklin. They stressed that they’d like to get him back on campus once the dead period ends, as they’d like show his family everything the school can offer academically.

“I met with Coach Franklin and Coach Limegrover. Coach Franklin told me that I had some freakish numbers for someone my size,” Rouse said. “During that meeting, Coach Franklin was telling my mother and I that they really want us to come back up there again when we can. We’ve seen a lot of the football stuff now, but they want to give us a better look at the academic side. I think that’s important as well, so when we were leaving, I told my mom that I really like Penn State and that I have to get back there.

“I actually have some other visits planned for July, but I need to see more of Penn State. I really love everything there, so I may have to move some things around to get back up there and learn more about their academics. I just had an awesome time there. I could really see that family atmosphere that Coach Franklin emphasizes.”