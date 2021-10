PSU a big favorite over Illinois; Franklin called LSU candidate: Newsstand

The bye week is over and that means the Penn State Nittany Lions are on to Illinois.

It was a mostly quiet weekend in Lions land, though LSU is going to move on from Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021 season, and that means another major job will be open. Unsurprisingly, media reports quickly called James Franklin a top candidate for the job.

In other news, the latest polls are out, as is the point spread for this weekend's matchup with the Fighting Illini.

Let's get to the newsstand for Oct. 18.