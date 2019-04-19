“We got some guys, jumping around right now, playing some different spots, which creates some depth there for us. Cam Brown is a guy right now that could play Sam, Mike, or Will for us. That versatility with the rest of the group is going to help us as well.”

“Everybody wants to play a bunch of snaps. Well, even though you may be the starter, how many snaps you play is still debatable,” said Pry. “So there's still a lot going on there and how that will shake out. But the competition has been good. Nobody has bowed down.

Still, Pry appeared pleased to report following the Blue-White Game last Saturday, the dynamic of the Nittany Lion linebacker corps in the season ahead is very much still to be determined. And for that, he suggested, the group can only get improve in the days, weeks, and months ahead as the 2019 season nears.

Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks , a rising redshirt sophomore and true sophomore, respectively who played substantially last year, fill out a quintet of returning talent to the unit.

By Brent Pry’ s estimation, Penn State’s linebackers unit is set for a highly competitive preseason camp, regardless of the returning starter status of Jan Johnson, Cam Brown , and 2018 leading tackler Micah Parsons .

Choosing not to elaborate on possible position versatility within the group, Pry did go so far as to offer insights on the progression of the group’s presumed starters in Johnson, Brown, and Parsons.



“Jan has had a really good spring. He continues to impress everybody; his peers, his coaches,” said Pry. “He does things so smart, so intelligent. Jan is going to finish his master's degree here in another few weeks. That’s what he is out there; he's a graduate student of the game.

“I’d like to see him be a little bit more vocal, be a little bit more of a commander the way Jason Cabinda was, to take charge of things, more pronounced. But he's had a great spring and I'm looking forward to him having a big senior year.”

Though at a greatly different stage in his career from Johnson, the limited window of experience Parsons gained as a true freshman last season was invaluable nonetheless, Pry added.

“I think that Micah last spring, he didn't know what he didn't know. And in some ways that was a good thing for him. He didn't know when he was wrong, and just played fast and chased the ball,” said Pry. “And these guys have played linebacker and played more in the back end, and so they have an idea of things. Sometimes your mind can tie up your feet a little bit.”

Pleased with Parsons’ progression this spring, the end result is a group bursting with talent and, ultimately, competition both within the top five players as well as a fierce battle to lock up a sixth spot in the two-deep.

Confident that the group can help guide a defense that steadily improved through the course of the 2018 season and now welcomes many of its pieces back for the year ahead, Pry offered his assessment of the group as a whole heading into the summer offseason.

“Obviously, we've got some experience now. We've got five guys that have played a fair amount of football,” said Pry. “Jesse Luketa's reps were mostly on special teams, but it was a bunch of them, and he's proven himself in a lot of ways to our staff and to his teammates. And Ellis Brooks, his role is going to grow some. He's had a really nice spring.

“And then obviously I'm super excited about Cam and Jan and Micah. I really like that threesome. I think we've got five guys we can win with right now. I'm looking for Brandon Smith, Lance Dixon, Charlie Katshir, looking for those guys to step up and somebody earn that sixth spot.”



































