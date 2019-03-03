CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



MORE RCS MIAMI: Takeaways from Saturday's Rivals adizero Combine HIALEAH, Fla. -- The 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas rolled into South Florida on Sunday, with some of the area's top prospects turning out to compete in the latest regional stop of this year’s tour. With so much talent on hand, there were plenty impressive performances, but only a select few can win position MVPs or earn a much-coveted invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. We run through the players who won awards and earned their stripes at Sunday’s event.

QUARTERBACK MVP

Michael Pratt

From collecting offers to collecting MVP honors at major events, it’s been a charmed spring for Pratt. On Sunday he was consistent from the get-go, delivering the ball on time and doing a nice job of leading his receivers into space. In a small but competitive group, Pratt walked away with MVP honors. Toledo, Tulane and several Ivy League programs have offered Pratt, but it might not be long until he breaks through with some Power Five options

RUNNING BACK MVP

Jaylan Knighton

A one-time Oklahoma commit, Knighton backed off that pledge and now seems to be a Clemson lean. Regardless of where he lands for college, however, it’s clear that the running back has the talent to be a special player. Knighton is a bit sawed off but makes up for it with incredible explosiveness. He’s a threat taking a handoff or lined up in the slot, a role in which he shined on Sunday. Knighton was the camp’s running back MVP and earned his way to the Five-Star Challenge

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Marcus Rosemy

One of the highest-ranked players at the event, Rosemy backed up his lofty ranking with a strong performance that included a circus catch during red-zone one-on-one work. The long wide receiver is a physical prospect that seems to get even more effective when verbally challenged. On Sunday, he jawed at a handful of defensive backs but backed up his chatter by defeating them in one-on-one drills. Rosemy took home positional MVP honors and earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge. Programs such as Florida State, Auburn, Miami and Ohio State are heavily involved with the touted wideout.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Julian Armella

Armella, a class of 2022 prospect who is just a few months removed from playing his freshman football season, surprised many by walking way with MVP honors among a stacked offensive line group. A Florida State legacy, Armella already holds offers from the Seminoles, Michigan and several others. With great size and feet, plus a nasty streak and surprising strength for a player his age, Armella will be highly-coveted by programs across the country over the next few years.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Donell Harris

Harris continues to develop from young phenom to full-on recruiting star, turning in an eye-popping performance from start to finish. The class of 2021 Miami commit, who some might confuse for a tight end based on his height and length and long frame, showed a nice array of pass rushing moves during one-on-ones. In drill work, he moves like a skill position player and given his upside, it’s easy to see why he not only won the MVP but earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge.

LINEBACKER MVP

Derek Wingo

Wingo earned his way to the Five-Star Challenge a year ago and will make a return trip this summer after winning Sunday’s linebacker MVP award by shining in coverage. Wingo has clearly gotten bigger over the course of the last year and had some of the best feet of any linebacker in the country. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School star’s trajectory is encouraging, as he continues to improve with each passing month. The Rivals250 linebacker is committed to Penn State but will continue to visit programs in the year ahead.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Dave Herard

One of the weekend’s most pleasant surprises, Herard arrived at camp with one offer (Toledo) and ended up capturing the event’s defensive back MVP award. Herard, who earned his way into Sunday’s event through Saturday’s Rivals adizero Combine shined during drills and was beyond impressive in one-on-one work, running with highly-ranked prospects all afternoon. Herard has a solid build and impressive quickness. He should see his offer list grow quickly now that he’s transferred to Stranahan High School from out-of-the-way Everglades High.

GATORADE AWARD

Gerald Blue, Jr.

Blue earned his way into the camp with an impressive showing at Saturday’s combine and despite not even starting his high school career yet, he fit right in among much older, more-accomplished prospects. Blue already has ideal size and he showed nice quick feet during the open-field tackling drills. Blue doesn’t have any offers yet, but it’s only a matter of time before his list is populated by major programs.

ADDITIONAL FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE INVITES

Bryce Gowdy

Any number of prospects could have won the wide receiver MVP on Sunday, and Gowdy narrowly missed out. Nevertheless, the talented wide receiver earned his invitation to the Five-Star Challenge for his showing. Gowdy is a classic South Florida wide receiver, so smooth coming in and out of his breaks that he almost looks like he’s gliding past defenders. The Florida programs are already in a classic “Big Three” battle to keep him home, with Florida, Florida State and Miami near the top of his list.

Royal stands 6-foot-3, so his length is what jumps off the page. On Sunday, the safety proved he’s more than just a big body, as he covered some elite wide receivers down field. Royal remains uncommitted but holds major national offers and should narrow his list in the near future. Royal was invited to the Five-Star Challenge after shining in both the drill and one-on-one portions of the camp.