Class of 2019 Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. is set to announce his commitment today at 6 PM EST/ 3 PM PDT. In addition to the Nittany Lions, Johnson is considering Florida State, Miami, N.C. State and Oregon State.

However, before that, check out this exclusive video compilation of his freshman, sophomore and junior season highlights! Over those three seasons, Johnson has totaled 5,565 yards passing while adding another 1,878 yards rushing. He’s totaled 97 offensive touchdowns and has thrown just 15 interceptions.



