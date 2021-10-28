Projecting the PSU depth chart for Ohio State: Will any changes be made?

Another Penn State game day is almost upon us, as James Franklin's Nittany Lions are all but set to hit the road and visit Ohio State. A healthy Sean Clifford is expected on Saturday night at The Horseshoe, but will he indeed by 100 percent as his head coach said he would be on Tuesday? We'll know before long, but either way, the quarterback situation is not vague as it was a week ago, which is a step in the right direction. Will there be changes elsewhere across the board? It's time to predict the final depth chart of October.

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson Third-string: No. 9 Christian Veilleux The lowdown: As we mentioned above, there are no splitting of reps this week in practice no question about who will take the first snap with the offense. It's Clifford all the way out of the gate in Columbus.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 10 John Lovett Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee The lowdown: Cain was clearly the most-used back against Illinois, and we'd expect him to get the starting nod again. Lee seemed to suffer some kind of injury against the Fighting Illini which leaves questions about his availability. Devyn Ford, who did not see a snap last week possibly due to injury, has also dropped off the depth chart for now.

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The lowdown: Like every other week, there is no thought required here. This order has been consistent since the opener.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Penn State end Arnold Ebiketie has been a leader of the Nittany Lions' defense this fall. AP photo

Linebacker

Secondary

Special Teams