Projecting the PSU depth chart for Ohio State: Will any changes be made?
Another Penn State game day is almost upon us, as James Franklin's Nittany Lions are all but set to hit the road and visit Ohio State.
A healthy Sean Clifford is expected on Saturday night at The Horseshoe, but will he indeed by 100 percent as his head coach said he would be on Tuesday?
We'll know before long, but either way, the quarterback situation is not vague as it was a week ago, which is a step in the right direction.
Will there be changes elsewhere across the board? It's time to predict the final depth chart of October.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford
Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
Third-string: No. 9 Christian Veilleux
The lowdown: As we mentioned above, there are no splitting of reps this week in practice no question about who will take the first snap with the offense. It's Clifford all the way out of the gate in Columbus.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 10 John Lovett
Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee
The lowdown: Cain was clearly the most-used back against Illinois, and we'd expect him to get the starting nod again. Lee seemed to suffer some kind of injury against the Fighting Illini which leaves questions about his availability. Devyn Ford, who did not see a snap last week possibly due to injury, has also dropped off the depth chart for now.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson OR No. 88 Malick Meiga
The lowdown: No changes up top here, though it is notable that Meiga was used and Eubanks and Wilson were not at Beaver Stadium last Saturday.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The lowdown: Like every other week, there is no thought required here. This order has been consistent since the opener.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 73 Mike Miranda OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
The lowdown: There is one major question here, and that's who will start at center. Penn State shifted Scruggs to that spot and Miranda to guard at one point last weekend, but it's unclear if the line will continue to line up that way or not. Effner cut into some of Wilson's snaps at guard but not nearly enough to flip anything there.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 46 Nick Tarburton
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
The lowdown: After listing defensive tackle as an 'OR' last week, Izzard has the spot vacated by PJ Mustipher all to himself now after outsnapping Ellies, who seems to be playing through an injury. We added Vanover as a deep rotational guy inside, as well.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
The lowdown: There's not much to note here. Luketa did get some work at middle linebacker against Illinois, and it's clear that Katshir is the first reserve off the bench. We also moved Jonathan Sutherland to the backup spot at SAM, where we previously had Jamari Buddin listed.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Starting slot corner
The lowdown: We'll leave Dixon/Hardy as an OR for now, of course, but that's one to monitor after the former outsnapped the latter for the first time this season against the Fighting Illini. Ellis didn't play against Illinois, but we'll still leave him listed for another week, though Sutherland clearly has an edge there.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and John Lovett
The lowdown: Lee will be back there if he's healthy, and the same goes for Lovett. Otherwise, there are no changes to report here.
