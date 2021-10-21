 Projecting the Penn State football depth chart for Illinois: Injuries could force changes
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 09:03:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Projecting the PSU depth chart for Illinois: Injuries could force changes

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Penn State has decisions to make ahead of Saturday's contest with Illinois, and those will impact how the depth chart looks on game day.

The first and most obvious one rests at the quarterback position, where the Nittany Lions will be forced to pick a new leading man if Sean Clifford cannot play. There's a similar choice to make on defense, though the difference there is that there is no chance PJ Mustipher is suiting up at defensive tackle, as he's out for the season.

It's time to predict the positional grid ahead of Week 8.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, seen here before the Ball State game, has plenty to figure out this week. AP photo
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, seen here before the Ball State game, has plenty to figure out this week. AP photo

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford OR No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson

Backup: No. 9 Christian Veilleux

The lowdown: Obviously it was good news that Clifford was able to participate in practice on Wednesday night when the media was on hand, but that hardly makes it a guarantee that No. 14 is ready for game day. Our gut says that Roberson is the starter if Clifford is not, which is why this is listed the way it is, but it feels like this will be as close to a game-time decision as possible.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee

Backup: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee

Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett

The lowdown: We don't yet know the status of Ford or Lovett, who were both hurt at Iowa and never returned, so we knocked them down the depth chart this week. As for the OR at the starting spot, considering Ford was the first man up against the Hawkeyes, it's hard to say that, even if he's absent this Saturday, that the job would absolutely go back to Noah Cain, though he does have a clear snap count advantage over Lee so far. This Franklin quote from Wednesday further added to the mystery: "Until somebody takes ownership of that job we'll rotate all those guys, all the guys that are available."

Wide Receiver 

Wide Receiver

Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson

Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown

Wide Receiver

Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith

Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown

Wide Receiver

Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington

Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson

The lowdown: We don't have much to note here, as the rotation is the rotation at this point and the starters are the starters, and there doesn't appear to be anything that will change that.

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange

Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson

Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren

The lowdown: All three of these guys see action on game day, but there is a clear split between Strange and Johnson compared to Warren. Strange is still the starter, though, so this one stays in tact.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker

Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu

Left Guard

Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson

Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner

Center

Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda

Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs

Right Guard

Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs

Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner

Right Tackle

Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace

Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner

The lowdown: We're not ready to forecast any possible positon changes or starter swaps just yet, but it was one thing that the fan base bantered about during the bye week, and so we'll make note of that as something to watch for on Saturday, even if a shuffling feels unlikely.

Defensive Line

Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa has been a huge part of the Nittany Lions' defense in 2021. BWI photo
Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa has been a huge part of the Nittany Lions' defense in 2021. BWI photo

Defensive End

Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa

Backup: No. 46 Nick Tarburton

Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert

Defensive Tackle

Starter: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard

Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard

Defensive Tackle

Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo

Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard

Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard

Defensive End

Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie

Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa

Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher

The lowdown: If not for James Franklin mentioned D'Von Ellies being hurt at Iowa during his passionate rant last week about the boo'ing incidents at Kinnick Stadium, he'd be the first-teamer by himself. But, with questions about his availability, we're making the replacement for Mustipher an OR situation, and both will play plenty of snaps regardless of who hits the field first.

Linebacker

WILL Linebacker

Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith

Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir

Middle Linebacker

Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks

Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa

SAM Linebacker

Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs

Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin

The lowdown: There's nothing new to report here, as this group is playing well, and Jacobs had a breakout performance before the off week. Brent Pry's group should continue to fire on all cylinders during the second half.

Secondary

Cornerback

Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields

Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 3 Johnny Dixon

Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King

Safety

Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown

Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland

Safety

Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker

Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland

Cornerback

Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.

Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR 3 Johnny Dixon

Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King

Starting slot corner

25 Daequan Hardy

The lowdown: Here's another unit where things are pretty well ironed out. The biggest question is whether or not Sutherland is healthy enough to play. If not, it goes without saying that Ellis is going to see more reps than he would if the team captain and oft-used reserve is available.

Special Teams 

Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout

Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout

Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout

Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson

Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett OR No. 26 Caziah Holmes

The lowdown: Lee will be back deep, but we're awaiting word on the availability of Lovett and Ford to see who else will be back there with him on kick returns. If neither is available, Cain could be used back there, as could Caziah Holmes.

