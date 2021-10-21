Projecting the PSU depth chart for Illinois: Injuries could force changes
Penn State has decisions to make ahead of Saturday's contest with Illinois, and those will impact how the depth chart looks on game day.
The first and most obvious one rests at the quarterback position, where the Nittany Lions will be forced to pick a new leading man if Sean Clifford cannot play. There's a similar choice to make on defense, though the difference there is that there is no chance PJ Mustipher is suiting up at defensive tackle, as he's out for the season.
It's time to predict the positional grid ahead of Week 8.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford OR No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
Backup: No. 9 Christian Veilleux
The lowdown: Obviously it was good news that Clifford was able to participate in practice on Wednesday night when the media was on hand, but that hardly makes it a guarantee that No. 14 is ready for game day. Our gut says that Roberson is the starter if Clifford is not, which is why this is listed the way it is, but it feels like this will be as close to a game-time decision as possible.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee
Backup: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee
Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett
The lowdown: We don't yet know the status of Ford or Lovett, who were both hurt at Iowa and never returned, so we knocked them down the depth chart this week. As for the OR at the starting spot, considering Ford was the first man up against the Hawkeyes, it's hard to say that, even if he's absent this Saturday, that the job would absolutely go back to Noah Cain, though he does have a clear snap count advantage over Lee so far. This Franklin quote from Wednesday further added to the mystery: "Until somebody takes ownership of that job we'll rotate all those guys, all the guys that are available."
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson
The lowdown: We don't have much to note here, as the rotation is the rotation at this point and the starters are the starters, and there doesn't appear to be anything that will change that.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The lowdown: All three of these guys see action on game day, but there is a clear split between Strange and Johnson compared to Warren. Strange is still the starter, though, so this one stays in tact.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
The lowdown: We're not ready to forecast any possible positon changes or starter swaps just yet, but it was one thing that the fan base bantered about during the bye week, and so we'll make note of that as something to watch for on Saturday, even if a shuffling feels unlikely.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 46 Nick Tarburton
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
The lowdown: If not for James Franklin mentioned D'Von Ellies being hurt at Iowa during his passionate rant last week about the boo'ing incidents at Kinnick Stadium, he'd be the first-teamer by himself. But, with questions about his availability, we're making the replacement for Mustipher an OR situation, and both will play plenty of snaps regardless of who hits the field first.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin
The lowdown: There's nothing new to report here, as this group is playing well, and Jacobs had a breakout performance before the off week. Brent Pry's group should continue to fire on all cylinders during the second half.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Starting slot corner
The lowdown: Here's another unit where things are pretty well ironed out. The biggest question is whether or not Sutherland is healthy enough to play. If not, it goes without saying that Ellis is going to see more reps than he would if the team captain and oft-used reserve is available.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett OR No. 26 Caziah Holmes
The lowdown: Lee will be back deep, but we're awaiting word on the availability of Lovett and Ford to see who else will be back there with him on kick returns. If neither is available, Cain could be used back there, as could Caziah Holmes.
