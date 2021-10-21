Projecting the PSU depth chart for Illinois: Injuries could force changes

Penn State has decisions to make ahead of Saturday's contest with Illinois, and those will impact how the depth chart looks on game day. The first and most obvious one rests at the quarterback position, where the Nittany Lions will be forced to pick a new leading man if Sean Clifford cannot play. There's a similar choice to make on defense, though the difference there is that there is no chance PJ Mustipher is suiting up at defensive tackle, as he's out for the season. It's time to predict the positional grid ahead of Week 8.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, seen here before the Ball State game, has plenty to figure out this week. AP photo

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford OR No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson Backup: No. 9 Christian Veilleux The lowdown: Obviously it was good news that Clifford was able to participate in practice on Wednesday night when the media was on hand, but that hardly makes it a guarantee that No. 14 is ready for game day. Our gut says that Roberson is the starter if Clifford is not, which is why this is listed the way it is, but it feels like this will be as close to a game-time decision as possible.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee Backup: No. 21 Noah Cain OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett The lowdown: We don't yet know the status of Ford or Lovett, who were both hurt at Iowa and never returned, so we knocked them down the depth chart this week. As for the OR at the starting spot, considering Ford was the first man up against the Hawkeyes, it's hard to say that, even if he's absent this Saturday, that the job would absolutely go back to Noah Cain, though he does have a clear snap count advantage over Lee so far. This Franklin quote from Wednesday further added to the mystery: "Until somebody takes ownership of that job we'll rotate all those guys, all the guys that are available."

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The lowdown: All three of these guys see action on game day, but there is a clear split between Strange and Johnson compared to Warren. Strange is still the starter, though, so this one stays in tact.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa has been a huge part of the Nittany Lions' defense in 2021. BWI photo

Linebacker

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin The lowdown: There's nothing new to report here, as this group is playing well, and Jacobs had a breakout performance before the off week. Brent Pry's group should continue to fire on all cylinders during the second half.

Secondary

Special Teams