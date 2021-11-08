Projecting Penn State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 starting lineup

As Penn State nears the beginning of the 2021-22 season, first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry has had his hands full with rebuilding the Nittany Lion roster. Between graduations and the transfer portal, Shrewsberry inherited a roster that lost nine players from the 2020-21 campaign, including key names like Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones. Since his hiring, the former Purdue and Boston Celtics assistant brought in eight new players to fill out his lineup, largely thanks to the transfer portal. Shrewsberry also managed to re-recruit major contributors Seth Lundy and John Harrar, pulling them back to Penn State from the transfer portal. There’s a significant veteran presence among the incoming group, too, with four transfers carrying senior-level experience. The Nittany Lions will still be somewhat undersized in the big-man focused Big Ten, but Shrewsberry also teased some small-ball lineups at Penn State’s preseason media day. It’s a difficult task to project the starting lineup of such an overhauled roster, but here’s a look at six players who can be starting for the blue and white when the season starts on Nov. 10.

G JALEN PICKETT -- SENIOR Jalen Pickett is perhaps one of the most intriguing new additions to the Penn State roster. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound guard was named a first-team All-MAAC selection during his time at Siena. He racked up 2018-19 MAAC Rookie of the Year and 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year honors as well. He’s shown the ability to score and distribute the ball, pacing his former team in assists last season while racking up 60 career double-digit point performances. Pickett has a highly decorated resume, and his veteran presence will be important to fill the void left by Wheeler and Jones at the guard spot.

G SAM SESSOMS -- SENIOR The second guard spot is somewhat up in the air, with two names most likely to vie for time in the starting lineup. It wasn’t too long ago that Sam Sessoms was the new guy on campus at Penn State, but he’s now one of the most experienced Nittany Lions on the roster and should be asked to step into a heavier role for Shrewsberry. In his first season in Happy Valley in 2020-21, Sessoms was featured largely as a sixth man and put up some productive performances. He scored in double figures on nine occasions, averaging just over eight points per game to go along with more than two assists. Sessoms took on 20.6 minutes per game off the bench last season, and an increased role will certainly be on hand in 2021-22. He had solid production on the defensive end with 32 steals, which will be an important development after Wheeler’s departure, who was so efficient at turning the opponent over. There’s a bit left to be desired from Sessoms’ 28.1% 3-point shooting, but he’ll be in line for increased production regardless this season.

G MYLES DREAD -- SENIOR Myles Dread has been in Happy Valley for a long time, and his production from 3-point range has been at a high level for a while. He was delegated to a rotational role more than a starting role in 2020-21, but he still grabbed eight starts in 23 appearances. He finished second on the team with 45 3-pointers made and had a season-high 16 points against Nebraska. The senior has shown the ability to light it up from deep despite some inconsistency over the years, and he’s another veteran who can be in line for significant playing time after the upheaval of the 2020-21 Penn State roster. Dread’s frame plays into a potential small-ball lineup exceptionally well, too, as his 6-foot-4, 235-pound stature can flex to guard a forward very easily.

F SETH LUNDY -- JUNIOR Lundy was an important get for Shrewsberry early on in his Penn State career, as the junior forward initially entered his name in the transfer portal before announcing he’d return to the Nittany Lions. He started last season on fire, including a career-best 32 points against VCU. Lundy has struggled to be a consistent scorer at times, though, and Shrewsberry will call on No. 1 often for that role in 2021-22. When asked about his role in this year’s offense, Lundy flat out said everyone has been telling him to shoot the ball. He’s athletically gifted with 6-foot-6 size, and the junior has shown the ability to score in bunches from deep at times. After starting in 15 games a year ago, Lundy should be a staple for Shrewsberry this season.

F GREG LEE -- SENIOR Pickett has all the accolades, but Greg Lee is probably the transfer being talked about most in Happy Valley. The Western Michigan transfer is adding to the size department for Penn State at 6-foot-9, but he boasts a skinnier build at 217 pounds. He can stretch the floor, too, shooting 24.3% from the arc last season and having a career best of 33.3%. Lee has also been described as a tenacious and physical rebounder in the post despite his slender frame. He’ll be an important addition to the lineup to play alongside Harrar and spell him when needed, but Lee also has the athleticism to flex to a center role in a small-ball lineup without giving up any height.