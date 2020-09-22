Another week of NFL action gave us plenty of excitement and a few standout performances by Nittany Lions applying their trade in the pros. Let's get into the standout performers from the NFL's Week 2.

Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki (Credit: AP Images)

Mike Gesicki

Up against one of the NFL's best defenses from a season ago, Mike Gesicki turned in what is easily his best performance as a professional in Miami's loss to the Bills. He was targeted 11 times — the most out of any Dolphin — and made those targets count, coming down with 8 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Gesicki's receptions and yardage totals both set new career highs as he went over 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career. His 130 receiving yards were also a Dolphins record for a tight end. Interestingly, he was only asked to block on nine of the 41 snaps he took on offense, as the Dolphins looked to maximize his pass-catching ability. He also made an appearance on SportsCenter's Top 10 list for the catch below.

Miles Sanders

After missing the first game of the season due to injury, Miles Sanders' 2020 season got off to an inauspicious start as he fumbled on the Eagles' first drive of Sunday's game against the Rams. But Sanders wasn't fazed. We went on to rush for 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while also picking up 36 yards in the receiving game, making him one of the few bright spots in the Eagles' 37-19 home loss. Dating back to the 2019 regular season, it's the third time in Sanders' last four games that he's accumulated over 100 yards of offense

Jack Crawford

Playing his second game with his new team after signing with Tennessee over the offseason, Jack Crawford picked up his first sack as a Titan against Jacksonville on Sunday. Crawford managed to chase down a slippery quarterback in Gardner Minshew as he rolled to the right. Minshew just managed to get rid of the ball as Crawford brought him to the ground, but intentional grounding was called, crediting the former Nittany Lion with the sack.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

News & Notes