Pro Lions, Week 2: Gesicki and Sanders post big numbers
Another week of NFL action gave us plenty of excitement and a few standout performances by Nittany Lions applying their trade in the pros.
Let's get into the standout performers from the NFL's Week 2.
Mike Gesicki
Up against one of the NFL's best defenses from a season ago, Mike Gesicki turned in what is easily his best performance as a professional in Miami's loss to the Bills. He was targeted 11 times — the most out of any Dolphin — and made those targets count, coming down with 8 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Gesicki's receptions and yardage totals both set new career highs as he went over 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career. His 130 receiving yards were also a Dolphins record for a tight end. Interestingly, he was only asked to block on nine of the 41 snaps he took on offense, as the Dolphins looked to maximize his pass-catching ability. He also made an appearance on SportsCenter's Top 10 list for the catch below.
Oh my, @mikegesicki. 😱 #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2020
📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/gdttfTQjuY pic.twitter.com/SXJxGlaTOP
Miles Sanders
After missing the first game of the season due to injury, Miles Sanders' 2020 season got off to an inauspicious start as he fumbled on the Eagles' first drive of Sunday's game against the Rams. But Sanders wasn't fazed. We went on to rush for 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while also picking up 36 yards in the receiving game, making him one of the few bright spots in the Eagles' 37-19 home loss. Dating back to the 2019 regular season, it's the third time in Sanders' last four games that he's accumulated over 100 yards of offense
Jack Crawford
Playing his second game with his new team after signing with Tennessee over the offseason, Jack Crawford picked up his first sack as a Titan against Jacksonville on Sunday. Crawford managed to chase down a slippery quarterback in Gardner Minshew as he rolled to the right. Minshew just managed to get rid of the ball as Crawford brought him to the ground, but intentional grounding was called, crediting the former Nittany Lion with the sack.
News & Notes
— Saquon Barkley is out for the season after the Giants confirmed he suffered a torn ACL against the Bears.
— Chris Godwin did not play for the Buccaneers this weekend against the Panthers due to a concussion. However, reports indicate that Godwin has cleared concussion protocol and will be available next weekend against Denver.
— Yetur Gross-Matos did not play on Sunday either. He reportedly entered the concussion protocol after he was hit in the eye during a practice last week.
— KJ Hamler appeared in his first game at the pro level, catching three passes for 48 yards in Denver's loss to Pittsburgh.