Rather, having been through it already multiple times in each of the past two years, the mentality necessary to pull out the win was already understood and embraced.

“Not at all. The mindset is to just go out there and score. That’s what we needed to do and that was the only focus,” said Menet. “It wasn’t, ‘What happens if we don’t score?’ It was nothing like that at all.”

His Nittany Lions, trailing 38-31 with just 1:39 left to play, needed a touchdown to avoid an opening week loss to Sun Belt visitor Appalachian State. Another upset-in-the-making of monumental proportions for the Mountaineers, the Nittany Lion offense found itself without margin for error.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the Nittany Lions have been in similar circumstances on at least eight different occasions, the outcome of the game hanging in the balance late in the fourth quarter or in overtime. And though they haven’t always emerged unscathed through those experiences, losing at Pitt in 2016, to Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl, and last season at Ohio State and at Michigan State, the learning opportunities have proven to be tremendously valuable ones for Penn State.

Though falling short in comebacks against the Panthers and Trojans, the Nittany Lions secured come-from-behind wins against Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa in the same span, the latest coming Saturday against the Mountaineers. Specific to the offensive players, those experiences have shaped their mindsets.

“As a team, we’ve been through that situation a lot the past few years here, being down and coming back in the second half and all that stuff,” said Menet. “I think we just have tremendous confidence in what we were about to go do. When you have a veteran group, you have Trace at quarterback and a veteran O-line group, besides myself, but a bunch of guys who have been through it. They’ve done it. We just have a lot of confidence in what we needed to go do.”

McSorley, the ball in his hands late following K.J. Hamler’s 52-yard kickoff return, knows it well.

Calmly directing the Nittany Lions down the field, completing 5 of 6 pass attempts for 47 yards on the possession, the veteran signal-caller cashed in when he beat an Appalachian State blitz to connect with Hamler at the goal line. The 15-yard strike tied the game to set up the Nittany Lions’ overtime win, but in McSorley’s opinion, more could be gained from the experience than just the result in the wins column.

“Any time you face adversity, you're better for it,” said McSorley. “You're able to push through and kind of face it head on and burst through that adversity, you're able to grow from it.”

That growth is presently at work, McSorley continued. Watching the film Sunday, he said that the team could collectively find the little details that need work, but also identify and look to further the successes.

“We just gotta continue to execute and do our job. We talked in the second half, that's all we need to do is just execute and treat it one play at a time. Each person on offense needs to do their job and I think that's just the biggest thing,” said McSorley. “Now we're able to learn that when everyone is doing their job, everyone is working together, everyone is on the same page, that we can be extremely successful on offense.

“So I think that's the biggest thing for us as a team to be able to come in (Sunday) and Monday and use this opportunity to grow and not get caught up and when you're watching film, ‘Oh we won the game, this is great.’ (It’s about) being able to be extremely critical of ourselves and know what we can do better coming out of this game.”

Having done so before, and likely to be called upon to do so again before the 2018 season comes to a close, the coming days will determine the next step the Nittany Lions can take in that evolution. Set to travel to Pittsburgh this weekend, the sentiment could be especially true against the Panthers.