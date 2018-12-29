Running back Miles Sanders eclipsed 125 rushing yards in two of Penn State’s final three weeks of the 2018 season. Against Kentucky in the first game of the year 2019, he’s looking for similar production.

But he and his coaches know rather intimately that the yards won’t come easy.

“They’re tough,” Sanders said of Kentucky after the Nittany Lions' first practice in Orlando this week. “They have a Defensive Player of the Year at defensive end [in Josh Allen], their linebackers are good, DBs are good. They’re front seven, overall, is good. It’s going to be a challenge and we’re up for it.”

In order to get a thorough understanding of the challenges the Wildcat defense presents, Penn State’s coaching staff, and by extension its players, have turned back to a late-September game in the Southeastern Conference. Then, Kentucky hosted Mississippi State in Lexington and turned a tied ballgame at halftime into a 28-7 drubbing of Joe Moorhead’s Bulldogs. It was UK’s fourth straight win to open the season and it was a statement victory, as MSU was ranked No. 14 at the time.

Three months later, the game tape is proving especially useful for Penn State.

The same offense that Moorhead brought to Penn State in 2016 is also what he’s employed at his new gig in Starksville. Furthermore, his defensive coordinator is Bob Shoop, who worked under James Franklin at Vanderbilt and then two seasons at PSU. Current DC Brent Pry was Shoop’s understudy and operates a similar style of defense, just like OC Ricky Rahne still uses staples of Moorhead’s system while branching it into his own.

The parallels and resemblances in scheme are too hard to ignore between MSU and PSU, which makes that game tape from Sept. 22 “really valuable film,” Franklin said.

“What you’re always trying to do is break down and study similar-like opponents – people who run a similar defensive scheme as you or people who run a similar offensive scheme,” Franklin added. “Obviously, Mississippi State is unusual, because both sides are similar. Their defense and their offense have a lot of similarities. That film was very valuable for us. We spent a lot of time studying that.”

What they found was a stifling effort from the Big Blue defense. It held MSU’s rushing attack to just 2.0 yards per carry and didn’t allow any runs to go for more than 12 yards. The passing game was kept in check, too, holding dual-threat Nick Fitzgerald to a 50-percent completion rate and only 145 yards on 32 attempts. He threw one interception and zero touchdowns.

In total, Kentucky held Moorhead’s offense to 201 yards, including just 56 on the ground, in one of his team's least productive games of the season. Alabama was the only other opponent to keep Moorhead’s run game under 100 yards, so it’s just one, rather large reason why Sanders and his Penn State rushing offense are on notice ahead of the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday.

On the flip side, the Nittany Lion defense is well aware of what kind of havoc Kentucky’s own rushing attack can create. In that game against Mississippi State, star running back Benny Snell Jr. totaled 165 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns, cementing his legacy with the school’s all-time TD record.

Predominately, the Kentucky offense is based around Snell, who carried the ball more than anyone else in the SEC this year, but quarterback Terry Wilson is also good for 43.7 yards per game. Additionally, sophomore RB Asim Rose averages 6.5 yards per carry and 5.6 touches per game and could see more work in the bowl as he is in line to take over next season for Snell, who has declared early for the NFL Draft. Leading receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. also factors into Kentucky’s rush game some, running the ball eight times this season.

In Pry’s study of the film, focusing in on how they attacked Shoop’s defense earlier this year, he has seen Kentucky’s offense use a wide variety of formations, including the wildcat. He likens their strategy to Maryland because of the use of pre-snap motion and smokescreens that help them create angles in the run game.

Similar to the season finale, when Penn State limited the Terrapins to just 74 rushing yards after they went off for 330-plus in three of their preceding four games, Pry is asking his defense to play an aggressive yet disciplined brand of football. It’ll also take some stamina, or perhaps a steady rotation of defenders. Kentucky wants to play a keep-away style of offense that glues the opposing D on the field, and it’s been an effective formula for the majority of their games this season.

“It starts up front because they have a very good offensive line,” Pry said in an interview with GoPSUSports Friday morning. “They have some guys up front who are physical with good footwork and get movement. [Snell] is the type of back that you just keep giving him the football and he keeps getting better and better. He’s as strong in the fourth quarter as he was in the first. He’s just a hard runner, and I think he puts a toll on your defense, just hitting and hitting. We have to gang tackle him and stay relentless and find ways to get to him in the backfield, if we can, and not let him pound out the 4-, 5- or 6 yarders that he does so well.”