Previewing Omari Evans' commitment: Will Penn State be the pick today?

It is decision day for Killeen, Tex., Shoemaker High receiver Omari Evans. Will he pick Penn State, or is the 6-foot, 170-pound three-star headed elsewhere? The Lions enter Saturday with 25 Class of 2022 verbal commitments and are hoping to make it 26 by the end of the day by adding a prospect who visited for the White Out game against Auburn a couple of weeks ago before setting his decision date. Below, we preview Evans' announcement.

Omari Evans, seen here on his Penn State official visit in September, will make his college choice today, Oct. 2, 2021. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Where Penn State stands

The contenders

A list of finalists that was released on Aug. 1, 2021, shaved a list of 27 offers down to just seven schools of interest: Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt. By all accounts, while those programs may have made the cut, this is a battle between the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions. That may seem odd, but Evans lived in Ohio for 10 years, which means he has roots outside of the Longhorn State.

What he's said about the Lions

“They just said they could use someone like me," Evans told BWI two weeks ago. "They really like my speed and they think they can use it in different ways. They also like my versatility. They think I could play outside, inside, in the slot. I could play anywhere for them, so that’s how they want to use me.”

What FutureCast says

BWI recruiting insider Ryan Snyder logged the first FutureCast prediction for Evans to Penn State back on Sept. 28, and three analysts have since followed suit. Entering the day, the picks are unanimous for the Nittany Lions.

Final word