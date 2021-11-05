PREVIEW: Penn State travels to Maryland in search of third B1G win

Penn State football is now 5-3 on the year following a three game skid, but the Nittany Lions are hoping to bounce back this weekend as they head down to Maryland to take on the Terrapins.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 EST, FS1

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland Terrapins

WHERE: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, MD

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK TAULIA TAGOVAILOLA

Tagovailoa has had a nice season so far throwing for 2,384 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He is a very accurate quarterback inside the pocket, who can make plays on the move. When flushed outside the pocket, Tagovailoa does a good job keeping his eyes down the field to find his receiver’s in off-schedule situations.

RUNNING BACK TAYON FLEET-DAVIS

Fleet-Davis is a balanced running back who can run in between the tackles with the necessary downhill power while showing an ability to get around the edge to use his speed to get into the open field. He’s a patient runner who has good vision in finding his track on zone scheme runs.