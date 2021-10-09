Live Updates: Penn State football visits Iowa

Penn State Nittany Lions football takes on No. 3 Iowa in a clash of a pair of top-five teams. Get all the updates from pregame warmups with BWI's Pregame Blog, and stick around for play-by-play, analysis and highlights in-game.



Fourth Quarter

6:26 TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: Nico Rigaini puts the Hawkeyes in front with a 44-yard score from Petras. 23-20 Iowa. 6:35 Penn State's offense goes 19 yards backwards thanks to penalties and the Nittany Lions have to punt again. This time it's not a great punt. A 37-yard punt puts Iowa inside PSU territory with 6:35 to go. 8:08: FG, Iowa: A big, big stop by the Penn State defense in the red zone is capped off by DaeQuan Hardy's sack. Iowa's 35-yard FG is good. 20-16 PSU 10:53 Three and out for the PSU offense, backed up inside the 5. Stout's punt is solid. Out to the Iowa 49. 11:58 Brisker closes down well on third-down pass for Iowa and the Hawkeyes are forced to punt. Looked like a promising drive. Penn State with the ball inside its own 5 after a great punt.

Third Quarter

END 3: Penn State 20, Iowa 13.Second and three for the Hawkeyes to start the fourth. 1:36 FG, Iowa: The Hawkeyes connect on a 48-yarder to trim the Penn State lead to 20-13.

6:40 FG, Penn State: A Penn State drive stalls in Iowa territory after Roberson is sacked on third down. Jordan Stout's 44-yard FG is good. Penn State 20, Iowa 10. 9:59: Penn State's defense gets a stop on its first drive of the half. Lions get the ball at their 32 after the punt 14:07 Penn State goes three and out right out of the half. Good throw by Roberson on third down but a drop by Strange.

Second Quarter

HALFTIME: Penn State 17, Iowa 10. 1:30 INTERCEPTION: Roberson goes deep and it's picked by Iowa's Riley Moss. Iowa ball at its 45. 1:31 left in the half. 2:11 Iowa moves into Penn State territory but the PSU D holds. The Iowa punt is excellent and the Lions will start inside their five. 5:46 Penn State takes 3 false start penalties on the way to a 3-and-out. Lions will punt. 7:08: Ta'Quan Roberson in at QB for the Lions. Sean Clifford went to the locker room. Unclear what the situation is. 7:08 TOUCHDOWN, Iowa: A pass in the flat to Charlie Jones goes for 9 yards and a score. Play stood after a review. PAT is good. Penn State leads 17-10. 12:31 Penn State's drive stalls inside the Iowa 20. Jordan Stout's 32-yarder is good. Penn State 17, Iowa 3.

First Quarter

END 1: Penn State 14, Iowa 3. 0:56 Penn State's defense holds on third down after Iowa advances past midfield. Lions get the ball back already up 14-3. 3:21 TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Sean Clifford carries it in on a QB draw from four yards out. Penn State leads, 14-3. 4:44 INTERCEPTION: Jaquan Brisker gets it right back for the Nittany Lions after a tip. PSU ball in Iowa territory. 5:33 INTERCEPTION: Clifford throws his second pick of the game trying to find Dotson deep. Hawkeyes ball, touchback. 7:00 Iowa goes three-and-out. Penn State will get the ball right back. Curtis Jacobs with a sack for the Lions. 8:37: TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Noah Cain caps off a 9-play, 75-yard TD drive by the Nittany Lions with a 2-yard run. It's 7-3 PSU early. 11:08 FG, Iowa: Penn State's defense holds after the pick, thanks to a sack by Arnold Ebiketie. The Hawkeyes settle for a 34-yard field goal. 12:30 INTERCEPTION: Sean Clifford's first pass of the game is a pick, right to Seth Benson. Iowa ball inside the PSU 10. 12:50 Penn State's defense holds on 3rd and 11 on Iowa's opening drive. Hawkeyes will punt. 13:07: PJ Mustipher is down on the field in need of attention on Iowa's opening drive. The medical staff is looking at his knee. Penn State wins the toss and will defer. Iowa starts with the ball.

Pregame

3:30: Caziah Holmes and Tyler Rudolph did not travel with the team to Iowa City, per the travel roster.

2:52 p.m.: John O'Neill will reportedly serve as the referee for today's game. He denied Pat Freiermuth a touchdown in controversial fashion during Penn State's last trip to Iowa City.

