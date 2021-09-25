Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Villanova
Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to take on Villanova inside Beaver Stadium.
Follow along with our live blog throughout the day as we provide injury updates, analysis, play-by-play and highlights from the action.
Subscribers can join us inside the Lions Den for our in-game thread.
First Quarter
6:55 Penn State's drive stalls, and Jordan Stout's 53-yard field goal is wide right.
10:46 Another three-and-out for the Wildcats. Penn State takes over at its 27 after the punt.
12:59: TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Sean Clifford hits Jahan Dotson for 52 yards on the Lions' first offensive play of the game. 7-0 PSU.
13:15 Villanova goes three-and-out after a chop block penalty negates a third-down conversion.
15:00 Villanova wins the toss and will receive. Penn State will start on defense.
Pregame
11:42: Nothing unexpected in the Penn State starting lineups. Looks like all they key players are good to go.
11:33: Penn State football picked up a commitment pregame from a four-star tight end. Read more about it, HERE.
11:21: DL Hakeem Beamon is not in pads again this week. He has yet to play this season.
11:13: Players are now starting to trickle out of the locker rooms for warmups. Looks like the early start will mean a late-arriving crowd as well.
10:44 a.m.: It's a great day for football here in Happy Valley. Very little wind to deal with, blue skies and a taste of fall with a cooler temperature.
Pregame reads from the BWI staff
FCS upsets get Franklin's attention ahead of Villanova game
Penn State-Villanova Matchups: What to expect from the Lions, Wildcats
Recruiting Mailbag: What's Next for Penn State's Class of 2022?
Pa. corner Shawn Battle looking forward to visiting for PSU-Villanova
Path to Victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Villanova
3-2-1: Penn State football suffers OL setback, recruiting, 'Nova, more
Penn State-Villanova storylines, recruiting notes, more: 5th quarter