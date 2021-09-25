Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Villanova

Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to take on Villanova inside Beaver Stadium. Follow along with our live blog throughout the day as we provide injury updates, analysis, play-by-play and highlights from the action. Subscribers can join us inside the Lions Den for our in-game thread.

First Quarter

6:55 Penn State's drive stalls, and Jordan Stout's 53-yard field goal is wide right.

10:46 Another three-and-out for the Wildcats. Penn State takes over at its 27 after the punt.

12:59: TOUCHDOWN, Penn State: Sean Clifford hits Jahan Dotson for 52 yards on the Lions' first offensive play of the game. 7-0 PSU. 13:15 Villanova goes three-and-out after a chop block penalty negates a third-down conversion. 15:00 Villanova wins the toss and will receive. Penn State will start on defense.

Pregame