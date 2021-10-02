Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Indiana
Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to take on Indiana inside Beaver Stadium.
Follow along with our live blog throughout the day as we provide injury updates, analysis, play-by-play and highlights from the action.
First Quarter
Pregame
7:41: Penn State wins the toss and chooses to defer. Indiana will start with the ball.
7:17: John Lovett will be Penn State's kick returner tonight. No other changes to the starting lineup.
6:58: Tyler Rudolph is not warming up with the rest of Penn State's safeties.
6:43: Noah Cain is among those warming up fielding punts. He had just one carry last week.
6:30 pm: The teams are slowly trickling out for warmups. It's a perfect night for football in State College, with ideal temperatures and very little wind.
Pregame reads from the BWI staff
Penn State picks up 2022 commitment from WR Omari Evans
Penn State-Indiana Matchups: What to expect from the Lions, Hoosiers
Week Five Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Indiana
Penn State 'phenomenal' through intentionally difficult week: 3-2-1
Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Indiana