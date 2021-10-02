Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Indiana

Follow along with our live blog throughout the day as we provide injury updates, analysis, play-by-play and highlights from the action.

Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to take on Indiana inside Beaver Stadium.

7:41: Penn State wins the toss and chooses to defer. Indiana will start with the ball.

7:17: John Lovett will be Penn State's kick returner tonight. No other changes to the starting lineup.

6:58: Tyler Rudolph is not warming up with the rest of Penn State's safeties.

6:43: Noah Cain is among those warming up fielding punts. He had just one carry last week.

6:30 pm: The teams are slowly trickling out for warmups. It's a perfect night for football in State College, with ideal temperatures and very little wind.