Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Illinois
Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to host Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Follow the Blue White Illustrated Live Blog for updates from pregame warmups, play-by-play from the action, highlights, analysis and more.
First Quarter
8:45 Illinois' second drive of the day stalls near midfield. Penn State takes over at its own 12 after the punt.
11:25 Penn State's first drive goes backwards as Clifford takes a sack on third down. Lions to punt.
13:37 INTERCEPTION: Curtis Jacobs picks off Sitkowski on a pass to the flat. Penn State takes over at its 34.
Penn State wins the toss and defers. Illinois will start with the ball.
Pregame
11:40: Clifford is announced as Penn State's starting QB today.
11:20: Jonathan Sutherland out for warmups as well. He left the game early against Iowa two weeks ago.
11:07: It's not a great day for football here, with some light rain and cloudy skies. It doesn't seem lie wind will be a huge factor, though.
11:00 a.m.: John Lovett and Devyn Ford are both dressed for warmups. Both left Penn State's game against Iowa two weeks ago.
Pregame reads from the BWI Staff
Illinois Preview: Wounded Illini looking for momentum against Penn State
Penn State-Illinois Matchups: What to expect from Lions, Fighting Illini
Mailbag: Will James Franklin rumors impact the early signing period?
3-2-1: For Penn State football, quarterback question crucial until answered
Penn State-Illinois storylines, what offense must do, more: Fifth Quarter
Path to victory: Three things Penn State football must do to beat Illinois
