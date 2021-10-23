Live Updates: Penn State football hosts Illinois

Follow the Blue White Illustrated Live Blog for updates from pregame warmups, play-by-play from the action, highlights, analysis and more.

Penn State Nittany Lions football is set to host Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

8:45 Illinois' second drive of the day stalls near midfield. Penn State takes over at its own 12 after the punt.

11:25 Penn State's first drive goes backwards as Clifford takes a sack on third down. Lions to punt.

13:37 INTERCEPTION: Curtis Jacobs picks off Sitkowski on a pass to the flat. Penn State takes over at its 34.

Penn State wins the toss and defers. Illinois will start with the ball.