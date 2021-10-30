Live Blog: Penn State takes on Ohio State
It's time for the showdown in The Shoe between Penn State football and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are set to kickoff in Columbus at 7:30 p.m.
Follow along for all the updates, highlights and analysis from the game.
Pregame
7:20: Tonight’s Penn State-Ohio State official is Mark Kluczynski.
7:09: It looks like Mike Miranda is warming up at center while Juice Scruggs is in his usual spot at right guard. Those two had switched places late in the game against Illinois.
6:50: Running back Devyn Ford doesn't appear to be warming up with the rest of Penn State's RBs.
6:46: There are overcast skies here in Columbus as kickoff nears. Very little wind at field level though.
6:29 p.m.: The Nittany Lions are wrapping up their pregame stretching here before warmups. Ta'Quan Roberson is with Penn State tonight after some doubts were cast over his status this week.
