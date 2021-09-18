 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Auburn vs Penn State Live Blog
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 17:29:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Pregame Blog: Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@davideckert98

Penn State Nittany Lions football takes on the Auburn Tigers from Beaver Stadium in a clash of two ranked teams.

Follow along with the action from this game between Big Ten and SEC foes with analysis and commentary from Blue White Illustrated's team of writers as we break down the annual White Out.


Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads the Nittany Lions into their White Out matchup against Auburn.
Pregame

7:08: Fatorma Mulbah is also warming up with the defensive line.

6:58: Keaton Ellis is also warming up for the first time this year.

6:40: John Lovett is warming up for the first time this season. He's wearing No. 10 after previously sporting No. 23.

6:36 p.m.: We have well over an hour to go before kick and the student section is already almost entirely full. No doubt that the students are up for this.

{{ article.author_name }}