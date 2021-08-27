Predicting PSU's depth chart battles, recruiting more: Friday's 5th quarter

The wait is almost over, as only eight days separate us from Penn State opening the 2021 season opposite Wisconsin on Sept. 4 at Noon ET on FOX. It's an exciting time of year, as just one scrimmage remains in camp before the switch is fully flipped to game week and a trip to Madison, where the Nittany Lions will be at least a field goal underdog, if not more, by kickoff. In this edition of Friday's Fifth Quarter, we're emptying the notebook and touching on a variety of subjects, from the current team to recruiting and more, as we inch closer to the start of James Franklin's eighth season in State College.

1. Breaking down the No. 2 QB battle

There was never a question about who would start under center for Penn State throughout spring practice and summer camp, as Sean Clifford was clearly far ahead of Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux. There has been plenty of curiosity, however, about who would win the backup job. Franklin was not ready to announce that just yet when he met with reporters on Wednesday night, but to the surprise of really no one, it appears Roberson has won that job over his freshman teammate who did arrive in January but also missed all of the 2020 season since his high school team sat out because of the pandemic. "It's pretty obvious with all the data," Franklin said. Whether or not either passer is ready for game day if called upon remains to be seen, considering the fact that neither has attempted a pass at the college level, but that's what Penn State has to work with this fall.

2. Predicting other position battles on offense

Penn State will work live inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, both to get game-like reps ahead of the 11 a.m. local time meeting with the Badgers and to gather more data points when it comes to setting both the first team and rotations behind it. The official depth chart, which is likely to feature plenty of 'OR' designations, will be released early next week. On offense, there are only a few questions that need to be answered, and here are our predictions of how they will be: Running back reps: Noah Cain will start, Keyvone Lee will work in the backup role, and John Lovett will receive the third-most carries followed by Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes. The third receiver to start will be KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Cam Sullivan-Brown will get nearly an equal number of snaps. After that, it's a true toss-up as to who is next in line. Juice Scruggs seemingly has one guard spot locked up, and the other starter inside will be Anthony Whigan, though it's a pretty safe bet that Saleem Wormley and Eric Wilson will play in Week 1 and beyond. This is the hardest pick to make, as there does not appear to be much separation.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

3. Predicting the safety situation

Not naming starters before conversations can be had between coaches and players has become a summer hit for Franklin, and so just like the backup quarterback situation, we know that the starting safety opposite Jaquan Brisker has been picked, however, it has not been disclosed publically. "Our team knows because they see what goes out every single day with the one reps," Franklin said. "I think [the media has] got a pretty good idea from what you've watched in practice." Our gut leans toward Ji'Ayir Brown in that context, as the former Lackawanna Falcon has been front and center during camp. But, let's not rule out Keaton Ellis, who has been prominent too. Both will play, and it's expected that Tyler Rudolph is going to see his most expanded role to date, as well.

4. Breaking down the other battles on defense

For better or worse, there really isn't a ton to consider here from a first-team perspective. The starting 11 should look like this: Defensive line: Tarburton-Mustipher-Tangelo-Ebiketie Linebackers: Smith-Brooks-Jacobs Corners: Castro-Fields and Porter Jr. Safety: Brisker and Brown Obviously, who wins the backup jobs at numerous spots is where the most intrigue is. Are Jesse Luketa and Smith Vilbert the second-teamers at end? Is it Fred Hansard and Hakeem Beamon behind the top-two inside? Is Kalen King the first corner off the bench? How the reserves play will help shape Brent Pry's defense this fall, and it will be interesting to watch and see if a new name pops up and has forced his way onto the field after a strong camp performance.

5. Recruiting odds and ends