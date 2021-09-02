Predicting Penn State's two-deep depth chart for the Wisconsin game

Penn State will not release a depth chart this fall for the first time in the James Franklin era. The head coach explained during a Tuesday news conference prior to the opener with Wisconsin that one main factor drove the decision to nix the public positional grid, which often simply followed the last game's starters regardless of any injuries or other news that may have led to a deviation ahead of the next game. That said, many fans still found it to be a useful tool during the season. "We've always released a depth chart," Franklin said. "I really don't have a strong opinion either way. There's been multiple schools in the conference that haven't been releasing it for a number of years. This year, we found out that Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Purdue either were not releasing it or were thinking about not releasing it, so it just didn't make sense for us to do it if others weren't. "I know on Sundays or even Saturdays when we're breaking down the next opponent, if that's already out there, it saves some work. It saves some time."

Harvard transfer Eric Wilson is expected to split reps at left guard Saturday at Wisconsin.

Franklin has a fair point, to an extent, but on the other hand, outlets like Pro Football Focus and others track snap counts, which can help opponents form a depth chart, and most schools now have loads of analysts who break things down with or without one before the assistants truly begin game planning. At any rate, the conversation got us thinking: What might the two-deep look like on Saturday when the Lions take on the Badgers at Noon ET on FOX inside of Camp Randall? It's time to make some predictions.

Quarterback

Starter: Sean Clifford Backup: Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: This one is plainly obvious. Clifford returns for another year as QB1 and Roberson used his experience in the program to stay ahead of newcomer Christian Veilleux.

Running Back

Starter: Noah Cain Backup: Keyvone Lee The Lowdown: These aren't the only two backs who will play in Week 1 and after, of course, as John Lovett, Devyn Ford, and Caziah Holmes will all also see carries. It's just a matter of how Mike Yurcich and Ja'Juan Seider plan to divvy up the workload, and these two leading the way makes the most sense.

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Starter: Jahan Dotson Backup: Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: KeAndre Lambert Smith Backup: Harrison Wallace Wide Receiver Starter: Parker Washington Backup: Marquis Wilson The Lowdown: Dotson and Washington have obviously been locked in as two of the starters for a long time. We expect Lambert-Smith to be the third, but Sullivan-Brown has earned plenty of praise over the past two years and Wallace, a true freshman, has done the same in recent weeks. If forced to choose, the odds say that Sullivan-Brown will start if Lambert-Smith does not. As for the pick of Wallace behind Lambert-Smith, he’s received plenty of praise, but maybe Daniel George ultimately emerges?

Tight End

Tight end Theo Johnson may not start against Wisconsin, but he'll be a major weapon for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Starter: Brenton Strange Backup: Theo Johnson The Lowdown: Predictions do not get any easier than this. We will see some of Tyler Warren in action, too, throughout the year, but these two will take the bulk of the tight end load this fall, and seeing both on the field at the same time shouldn't be ruled out.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Linebacker Brandon Smith played some of his best games late in 2020, and he'll be expected to have a big season in 2021.

WILL Linebacker Starter: Brandon Smith Backup: Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: Ellis Brooks Backup: Jesse Luketa OR Tyler Elsdon SAM Linebacker Starter: Curtis Jacobs Backup: Jonathan Sutherland OR Kobe King The Lowdown: Penn State fans are salivating over the chance to watch Smith and Jacobs in action, and with good reason, but Brooks is also a key and overlooked part of Brent Pry's unit this year. As for the backups, Sutherland is working at both linebacker and safety, and we've heard plenty of good things about Katshir and Elsdon, but can they put it all together on game day? King, then, is a freshman who certainly looks the part and should get to cut his teeth on special teams to start.

Secondary

Special Teams