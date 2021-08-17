Predicting Penn State's 2021 MVP on defense: BWI Roundtable

Who will be Penn State's MVP on defense in 2021? The Nittany Lions have plenty of firepower back on Brent Pry's side of the ball. Safety Jaquan Brisker has received preseason All-Ameican nods, corner Tariq Castro-Fields is healthy after deciding to return for one final season in blue and white, and a couple of transfers and former top recruits are set to play starring roles. It means that there is any number of answers to this question. As the countdown to kickoff continues, Blue-White Illustrated is making some predictions. Today, the conversation moves on to our MVP picks on defense in the latest BWI roundtable.

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker in action at a Nittany Lions football practice on Aug. 7, 2021. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

Nate Bauer

Brisker wanted to have an MVP year a season ago and might have if Penn State’s personnel hadn’t demanded his playing out of position. That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, Brisker having evolved through the course of the 2020 season to secure his originally expected performance by the end of the year. Given the opportunity to do what he feels he does best - finding the player with the ball and meeting him like a heat-seeking missile - this is Brisker’s year to be Penn State’s best defensive player. How that looks by the end of the season statistically could be dictated by other influences, of course. The Nittany Lions’ defensive line and linebacker units both have questions to answer this preseason and through September. But with the right environment, Brisker is primed for the type of season that Nittany Lion fans won’t soon forget.

David Eckert

We know that Jaquan Brisker is entering the season as a candidate to be an All-American at the safety position, and I think that’s very well deserved. But I’m going to go with what might be described as a sleeper pick here in defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. He was an elite pass rusher for Temple in the AAC last season. Playing in the Big Ten will be a step up, but let’s keep in mind that Penn State’s performance staff and facilities are likely a step up from what Ebiketie had access to with the Owls. He should be a considerably better player come September than he was when the season finished last year. Plus, he’s playing a position where the Nittany Lions desperately need him to produce, especially following the news that Adisa Isaac will be out for the season. If the Nittany Lion defense is going to have a good season, Ebiketie will have to play a huge part.



Greg Pickel