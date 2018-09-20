Practice reenactments producing real-life results at Penn State
It’s not always just some random order or a laundry list of plays they must wade through before calling it a day. Rather, they're simulations of actual situations. They require on-the-fly decision making, and so far, the method is getting real results at Penn State.
It’s become a practice routine under head coach James Franklin to mimic live-game scenarios from previous weeks, but its occasion is the only routine thing about it. When the offense squares up against the defense for live action, Franklin goes to the memory bank and draws up a new scenario to test their football IQ.
Teaching “situational football,” he’ll use examples from PSU’s own previous games, from this season or the past. Other times, he'll uses samples from the opponent. If Franklin spots something on TV, usually a unique occurrence, a rare penalty or a fluky bounce, he’ll ask to save the clip so he can portray it to his players and have them reenact it later.
“I annoy the video staff and the administrative staff because whenever I'm watching college football or NFL football, if I see something, I'm sending it so we can show our players during the week,” said Franklin, adding how they’re normally “examples of guys that didn't handle things well and it comes back to bite the team in the rear end. So we spend a lot of time talking about all these things, and I think it's helped us.”
Franklin directly attributes his team’s penchant for clutch scoring drives to this procedure. Often the rehearsed gameplay centers around the clock and how many minutes or seconds remain, so when the real thing starts counting down during the game more manageable are the stress levels.
Led by Trace McSorley as quarterback, the offense has proven to be comfortable on short time, if not plain successful. In addition to the heroics of last season and the 2016 Big Ten Championship year, McSorley has picked up where he left off now as a senior. It started week one with the scoring pass to KJ Hamler against Appalachian State. That pushed it into overtime and then another touchdown drive, capped by a Miles Sanders run, won it. But it hasn’t just been at the end of games where they've found pay-dirt. It's often at the end of the half, too. PSU has now scored on its final drive of the second quarter in each of its first three games and Franklin says their approach during the week is a reason why.
“We've just been very intentional about it,” said Franklin. “I've been pleased with what we've been able to do. I think we all learn based on how we practice.”
That also shows in the efficiency of his team in the red zone. Penn State has scored on all 16 of its trips inside the 20-yard line this season, 15 of which resulted in touchdowns.
Numbers like that are nothing new, either. Dating back to last season, Penn State has scored on 42 of its last 43 red zone trips, including 38 touchdowns. In his press conference Tuesday, Franklin gave credit to new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne for continuing the pace.
“Ricky has done a really good job for the offensive staff at having a plan of how your offense needs to change in the red zone,” said Franklin. “I think one of the things that we've done a good job of is getting into 12 personnel [with two tight ends], which is something we hadn't done in the past, and being able to run the ball and be more physical in that area of the field. Typically your playbook shrinks because you lose your vertical passing game in some of those shots down there. So the best teams typically, year in and year out, in red zone performance are the ones that run the ball the best. So I think that's helped us as well. We spend a lot of time talking about situational football, understanding how to operate in those different areas and those different field zones and those different situations, and I think our guys have embraced it.”
Included into Franklin’s practice philosophy for situational football, they also focus on specific play calls that are best suited for the red zone.
Occupying less than a 20-yard portion of the field near the end zone has had equal effects for both the offense and defense. While no Big Ten squad has a better red-zone scoring percentage through three games than Penn State’s offense, the D also ranks as one of the best in the league in points allowed.
Focusing on situational football has also proven to be beneficial toward how Penn State jumps out of the gates during games. Regularly with the onset of practice comes an immediate face-off of starting offense against starting defense. The model is aimed to portray the first drive of the game and the abruptness that comes with it.
When Penn State opened, 7-0, against Kent State after an initial 5-play, 75-yard drive that exhausted just 2 minutes and 9 seconds off the clock, it set a mark. The Nittany Lions have now scored a touchdown on their opening drive for six consecutive games, dating back to last year’s game vs. Nebraska.
“We emphasize it,” said Franklin. “There's no doubt about it. I think we've done a good job in opening drives. We've emphasized the importance of starting fast.”
Now the mission is to sustain it.
Penn State has scored 35 points in the first quarter of each of its three games. As Franklin pointed out this week, however, there has been a dormancy period in the second. There have only been 17 points scored in that quarter this season and they have all come within the final 30 seconds before halftime.
“We need to study that,” Franklin said. “Why do we have a lull in the second quarter? Are there some things we can do in terms of being very strategic and intentional about that, to study our second-quarter plans. And are there some things we can do to help ourselves there?”