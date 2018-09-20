“I annoy the video staff and the administrative staff because whenever I'm watching college football or NFL football, if I see something, I'm sending it so we can show our players during the week,” said Franklin, adding how they’re normally “examples of guys that didn't handle things well and it comes back to bite the team in the rear end. So we spend a lot of time talking about all these things, and I think it's helped us.”

Teaching “situational football,” he’ll use examples from PSU’s own previous games, from this season or the past. Other times, he'll uses samples from the opponent. If Franklin spots something on TV, usually a unique occurrence, a rare penalty or a fluky bounce, he’ll ask to save the clip so he can portray it to his players and have them reenact it later.

It’s become a practice routine under head coach James Franklin to mimic live-game scenarios from previous weeks, but its occasion is the only routine thing about it. When the offense squares up against the defense for live action, Franklin goes to the memory bank and draws up a new scenario to test their football IQ.

It’s not always just some random order or a laundry list of plays they must wade through before calling it a day. Rather, they're simulations of actual situations. They require on-the-fly decision making, and so far, the method is getting real results at Penn State.

Franklin directly attributes his team’s penchant for clutch scoring drives to this procedure. Often the rehearsed gameplay centers around the clock and how many minutes or seconds remain, so when the real thing starts counting down during the game more manageable are the stress levels.



Led by Trace McSorley as quarterback, the offense has proven to be comfortable on short time, if not plain successful. In addition to the heroics of last season and the 2016 Big Ten Championship year, McSorley has picked up where he left off now as a senior. It started week one with the scoring pass to KJ Hamler against Appalachian State. That pushed it into overtime and then another touchdown drive, capped by a Miles Sanders run, won it. But it hasn’t just been at the end of games where they've found pay-dirt. It's often at the end of the half, too. PSU has now scored on its final drive of the second quarter in each of its first three games and Franklin says their approach during the week is a reason why.

“We've just been very intentional about it,” said Franklin. “I've been pleased with what we've been able to do. I think we all learn based on how we practice.”

That also shows in the efficiency of his team in the red zone. Penn State has scored on all 16 of its trips inside the 20-yard line this season, 15 of which resulted in touchdowns.

Numbers like that are nothing new, either. Dating back to last season, Penn State has scored on 42 of its last 43 red zone trips, including 38 touchdowns. In his press conference Tuesday, Franklin gave credit to new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne for continuing the pace.

“Ricky has done a really good job for the offensive staff at having a plan of how your offense needs to change in the red zone,” said Franklin. “I think one of the things that we've done a good job of is getting into 12 personnel [with two tight ends], which is something we hadn't done in the past, and being able to run the ball and be more physical in that area of the field. Typically your playbook shrinks because you lose your vertical passing game in some of those shots down there. So the best teams typically, year in and year out, in red zone performance are the ones that run the ball the best. So I think that's helped us as well. We spend a lot of time talking about situational football, understanding how to operate in those different areas and those different field zones and those different situations, and I think our guys have embraced it.”

Included into Franklin’s practice philosophy for situational football, they also focus on specific play calls that are best suited for the red zone.

Occupying less than a 20-yard portion of the field near the end zone has had equal effects for both the offense and defense. While no Big Ten squad has a better red-zone scoring percentage through three games than Penn State’s offense, the D also ranks as one of the best in the league in points allowed.