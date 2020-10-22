Practice Gallery: October 21
Penn State is now just a few days away from its opening game against Indiana. Although the media isn't allowed at practice this year, James Franklin is still meeting with the media via Zoom after every Wednesday practice. The university also provided photos from practice. You can check out this week's practice photo gallery below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook