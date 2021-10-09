Postgame Video: Roberson, Luketa, Brooks & others recap loss to Iowa

Following Penn State's 23-20 loss to Iowa Saturday night, multiple players, including Taquan Roberson, Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Rasheed Walker and others met with the media to recap a tough loss at Kinnick Stadium.

The Nittany Lions looked great in the first half, as quarterback Sean Clifford led three scoring drive to give his team a 14-point lead, but after a hard hit from linebacker Jack Campbell, Clifford left the game and didn't return.

The defense also lost one of its key players in defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. Their teammates discuss that, what's left to play for and much more in the videos below.