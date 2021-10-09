Postgame Video: Roberson, Luketa, Brooks & others recap loss to Iowa
Following Penn State's 23-20 loss to Iowa Saturday night, multiple players, including Taquan Roberson, Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Rasheed Walker and others met with the media to recap a tough loss at Kinnick Stadium.
The Nittany Lions looked great in the first half, as quarterback Sean Clifford led three scoring drive to give his team a 14-point lead, but after a hard hit from linebacker Jack Campbell, Clifford left the game and didn't return.
The defense also lost one of its key players in defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. Their teammates discuss that, what's left to play for and much more in the videos below.
QB Taquan Roberson
Wide Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Offensive Lineman Rasheed Walker
Defensive End Arnold Ebiketie
Linebacker Ellis Brooks
Linebacker Jesse Luketa
Punter Jordan Stout
More Penn State-Iowa Coverage
BWI Live: Join us on YouTube to recap Penn State-Iowa
Watch James Franklin's complete Iowa press conference
What could have been? Five takeaways from Penn State's 23-20 loss at Iowa
Highs & Lows: Nittany Lions toppled in brutal clash with Iowa, 23-20
Three defining moments from Penn State football's loss to Iowa
Penn State's James Franklin on Sean Clifford status, fans booing injuries
One Big Thing: PSU's season didn't end at Iowa, but QB convo started anew
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook