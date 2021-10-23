 Watch our LIVE postgame show on YouTube recapping the Penn State-Villanova game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 15:17:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame Show: T-Frank recaps Penn State's loss to Illinois

Thomas Frank Carr & Tom Hannifan
Blue White Illustrated

After nine overtimes following a questionable rule change by the NCAA, Penn State was upset by Illinois Saturday, 20-18.

Tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which starts roughly 15 minutes after the final whistle get instant reaction and analysis from Thomas Frank Carr.

Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show, and check out the show by clicking play below!

