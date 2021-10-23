Postgame Show: T-Frank recaps Penn State's loss to Illinois
After nine overtimes following a questionable rule change by the NCAA, Penn State was upset by Illinois Saturday, 20-18.
Tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which starts roughly 15 minutes after the final whistle get instant reaction and analysis from Thomas Frank Carr.
Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show, and check out the show by clicking play below!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook