{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 21:49:00 -0500') }} football

Postgame Show: Join us to recap Penn State's White Out win over Auburn

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State welcomed Auburn to Beaver Stadium for the first time Saturday evening in a battle between the Big Ten and SEC, and the Nittany Lions walked away with a thrilling 28-20 win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Now, it's time to tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which starts at 11:30 p.m. eastern time, to get instant reaction and analysis from host Thomas Frank Carr and Tom Hannifan. Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show!

