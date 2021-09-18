Postgame Show: Join us to recap Penn State's White Out win over Auburn
Penn State welcomed Auburn to Beaver Stadium for the first time Saturday evening in a battle between the Big Ten and SEC, and the Nittany Lions walked away with a thrilling 28-20 win to move to 3-0 on the season.
Now, it's time to tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which starts at 11:30 p.m. eastern time, to get instant reaction and analysis from host Thomas Frank Carr and Tom Hannifan. Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook