Postgame Show: Join us to recap Penn State's White Out win over Auburn

Penn State welcomed Auburn to Beaver Stadium for the first time Saturday evening in a battle between the Big Ten and SEC, and the Nittany Lions walked away with a thrilling 28-20 win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Now, it's time to tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show, which starts at 11:30 p.m. eastern time, to get instant reaction and analysis from host Thomas Frank Carr and Tom Hannifan. Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show!