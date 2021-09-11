Postgame Show: Join us to recap Penn State's home opener vs. Ball State
Penn State welcomed Ball State to Happy Valley for the first time Saturday, and as expected, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions won convincingly, 44-13.
Tune in to Blue White Illustrated's post-game show 15 minutes after the final whistle to get instant reaction and analysis from host Thomas Frank Carr. Make sure you subscribe so you don't miss a minute of the show!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook