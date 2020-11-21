James Franklin has been using the same words this season more than he would like. "It's not good enough" is the familiar refrain, and Franklin leaned on it again on Saturday after Penn State's 41-21 loss to Iowa, when asked to address the feelings of Nittany Lions fans on the team's first 0-5 start in school history. "There's obviously a lot of circumstances that are going on this year, but none of that matters at the end of the day," Franklin said. "We got to find a way to play good football, and we have not done that." HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!



Franklin Underlines Injury Woes

Asked about Penn State's quarterback situation, Franklin used the question as an opportunity to highlight his team's growing list of injury concerns. Ta'Quan Roberson, who some fans have called for as Sean Clifford and Will Levis have struggled, is unavailable, according to Franklin. Franklin, who typically prefers to keep injury issues out of the public when possible, went on to list several other players who were not available against Iowa. Among them were Devyn Ford, who was injured during the game and only carried the ball three times, tight end Zack Kuntz, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, linebacker Charlie Katshir, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who will have season ending surgery.



The Story of the Season

If Franklin were a reporter, the headline on this team's season wouldn't be hard for him to write. The story of the season so far, he said, is turnovers. Penn State had four of them — two by Levis and two by Clifford. Twenty-seven of Iowa's 41 points came directly as a result of turnovers. "It is extremely frustrating just because we know that turnovers swing the game," wideout Jahan Dotson said. "When you're on defense and you get a turnover, you know that's huge, you're putting your offense in a great position. When we turn the ball over, we're putting our defense in a terrible position. It's about field position, and we keep our defense on the field for too long." For the season, Penn State has turned the ball over 13 times. Its defense, by contrast, has only forced four turnovers in five games. "You can't turn the ball over, and when you have opportunities to get turnovers you gotta get them," Franklin said. "That is the story of the game. That is the story of the season."



Uncharted Territory