WHO STARTED

Penn State's starting lineup largely held true to the first teams that were listed on the official depth chart this week, save for one spot at defensive tackle. At tight end, Jonathan Holland got the start over Danny Dalton, who were together listed as co-starters. Holland had two catches for 36 yards, while Dalton had one reception for 2. At right tackle, Chasz Wright got the nod for the first couple series and then he and sophomore Will Fries swapped back and forth throughout the first half. Then it was Fries only who held down the post for the entire second half, including overtime. Wright didn't play in the second half. On defense, redshirt freshman Fred Hansard earned the start at defensive tackle over Kevin Givens, who was held out due to suspension.





WHO WAS MISSING

Givens was the only first-teamer listed on this week's depth chart who didn't start, nor play, and afterward head coach James Franklin said the redshirt junior was held out due to a violation of team rules. Franklin offered no further details about the suspension, including the length, but acknowledged that Givens’ absence was felt.

"When you have one of your better defensive tackles not playing in the game, did that have a factor in it? I don't think there's any doubt about it," he said. "We'll be better when Kevin starts playing for us."



In total Appalachian State rushed for 159 yards on 37 carries, including four carries that went for 15 yards or more.

Other would-be contributors who were held out, includes:

- QB Tommy Stevens

- DE Shane Simmons

- TE Nick Bowers





FRESHMEN ON THE FIELD

All seven of the true freshmen who were given green light status by Franklin this week saw the field. Plus one additional true freshman – DE Nick Tarburton – also made an appearance.



LB Micah Parsons, RB Ricky Slade and kicker Jake Pinegar arguably made the biggest impacts. Parsons finished with four tackles and recovered Penn State's onside kick attempt in the second quarter. Slade ran 39 yards on six carries, including a 27-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter. As the third-string RB, Slade carried the ball one more time than second-stringer Mark Allen, who finished with five carries for 24 yards. But Allen also caught three passes for 18 yards. Slade didn't have any receptions. Pinegar meanwhile was flawless in his debut as Penn State's placekicker. He converted all six of his PAT attempts and nailed a 32-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining before halftime, which tied the game heading into the locker room.

Other true freshmen who saw action:

- LB Jesse Luketa (special teams)

- DT PJ Mustipher (1 assisted tackle)

- TE Pat Freiermuth (No catches; two key blocks on TD runs)

- K Rafael Checa (6 kickoffs; two touchbacks)

- DE Nick Tarburton (n/a)

In addition to the eight true freshmen who saw the field, multiple redshirt freshmen also made their debut, including WR KJ Hamler and DT Hansard who both got the start.

Other redshirt freshmen who saw action include:

- CB Donovan Johnson (2 tackles; 1 QB hurry)

- LB Ellis Brooks (1 assisted tackle)

- S Jonathan Sutherland (1 assisted tackle)

- WR Cam Sullivan-Brown (Offense/ no catches)

- OL CJ Thorpe (Special teams: KR, PR and PAT)

- OL Mike Miranda (Special teams: PAT)

- WR Mac Hippenhammer





APP STATE DEFENSE CAUSES CONFUSION

Running a 3-4 set for its base formation, Appalachian's State's defense proved to be difficult for Penn State to prepare against. Combined with generally undersized personnel and an array of pre-snap movement, the Mountaineers presented various challenges throughout the game that Penn State wasn't able to mimic properly during practice the week prior.

"They're a sudden, twitchy, undersized movement defense and those types of defenses usually give college offensive lines trouble," Franklin said. "We struggled with that early on. I think the 3-4 [base formation] plays a little part of that because we only see it maybe a couple times a year. We don't see it against our own team in practice everyday. you try to simulate it in scout [team] but its not necessarily the same."

Further making life difficult on Penn State's offense – it was 2 for 8 on third-down conversions with only one TD in the first half – was the all-or-nothing blitz scheme that the Mountaineers presented.

"One thing they did that we struggled with a little bit today offensively was the cover zero," Franklin said. "We probably could've worked a little more cover zero. They got us a few times where they just had more guys blitzing than what we could account for. That's probably an area that I'd say for myself and the offensive coaches that we have to have a better plan for."





ONSIDE KICK MISHAP

More confusion arose on Appalachian State's onside kick attempt with just over 3 minutes in the fourth quarter after pulling within one possession, 31-24.



On previous kickoffs, Penn State's front line could be seen running backward to block before the kickoff had fully been booted into the air. "We were lined up a little deep and I think we were leaving a little early," said Franklin, "which that's a recipe for disaster. We were lined up too deep and we were creeping out there a little early and they saw it."

Even with a warning from their coaches on the sideline after the Mountaineer's third TD and before the kickoff, Penn State's front line was caught off guard when App State kicker Michael Rubino dribbled the kick 12 yards and then Austin Exford recovered.

"We had literally just reminded them of that on the sideline," added Franklin. "See the ball kicked. Don't leave early. You're fast enough to execute your job without leaving early, so that’s ultimately on us."

Five plays later Appalachian State tied the game, 31-31.





NICKEL PACKAGES EMPLOYED OFTEN BY PSU

Penn State rolled out multiple personnel packages on defense throughout the game. On third-and-longs early, they went with a three-man front with three DEs down. Yetur Gross-Matos was on the inside with Shareef Miller and Shaka Toney on the outside. Later in the game, Penn State added a fourth DE in certain passing situations, with Daniel Joseph joining Gross-Matos on the inside with Miller and Toney staying outside.



Penn State also ran a lot of its nickel package throughout the game. It started with Tariq Castro-Fields coming on the field as the fifth DB to replace starting middle linebacker Jan Johnson and then John Reid shifted down to the nickel. On other occasions Johnson stayed on the field and Sam LB Cam Brown exited.

Later in the game however – after Reid allowed a pass on his side – Donovan Johnson was the primary nickelback with Castro-Fields and Oruwariye as the cornerbacks.