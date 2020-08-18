“Personally, I am a true believer that we have to find a balance in all of this, about, yes, being safe, wearing masks, not gathering in big crowds. But at the same time, we do have to live our lives,” she said. “I'm thrilled that we're bringing students back to campus. This campus has a great plan. And the virus will decide whether it works or not.”

Speaking at length to reporters Monday afternoon, taking questions in the aftermath of the conference-wide decision to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring, if not canceling them altogether, Barbour asserted confidently that team activities and development will resume this fall. Explaining that health and safety for student-athletes, coaches, and personnel were always the paramount factors to playing, Barbour also stressed that there were also counterbalances to consider.

Without a total reversal to its present course of action, Big Ten football programs won’t be competing against each other this fall.

Describing Penn State’s plan as “really, really smart,” and one that Nittany Lion student-athletes have demonstrated they trust, Barbour added that the mechanisms in place can and will work.

“You'll have to ask them, but I believe they felt like we had a great plan,” Barbour said. “We put it together and they felt safe. They understood it, their families understood it, and they were, to the very, very best of their ability, they were working it, and I am very appreciative of all the work that they put into that.

“And they're going to keep doing it because we're going to keep practicing, and we're going make this fall semester one of development of their minds (and) their bodies.”

Specifically, that means some form of ongoing fall practice for football.

While Barbour noted that, without changes to the current set-up, Big Ten programs are still permitted to practice under the guidelines of a normal NCAA preseason, she added that the governing body’s oversight committee has been meeting to develop a “hybrid model” for teams practicing in the fall and projecting to play in the spring.

Expecting that model to be announced within the next month, Barbour described the fall practices as something approximating a spring practice session, translated into the coming weeks and months.

Touching on some of the possibilities being discussed, Barbour said that while full-contact might not take place, and regular practice hours per week might be amended, the bottom line remains that team activities can and must continue.

“We believe that, not unlike this summer where we created another 20 hours-a-week category where there could be walkthroughs, but no... heartbeat, no defensive line lining up over an offensive line, we created a new category,” Barbour said. “I think we're gonna have to do something like that, and whether it's 12 hours or it's 20 hours, I think we have to give our coaches time with these student-athletes in all sports. We can't tell them ‘Okay, it's eight hours summer access, the only person who can talk to them are the folks in the weight room.’

“That's not going to work. These students, these guys need their coaches, men, and women, they need their coaches. They need mentoring. Our coaches need their students, at the same time. So I think we're gonna have to build a middle category that's probably either at 20 hours or maybe, 14 or 16, somewhere in there, that's going to allow... opportunities for at least individual player development, if not some kind of team player development.”