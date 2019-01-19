Penn State fans have a few reasons to stay up late Saturday night.

Out in Honolulu, Hawaii, two Nittany Lion signees, running back Devyn Ford and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, will participate in the Polynesian Bowl, which takes place at Aloha Stadium. However, you might want to start the Keurig if you do, as the game doesn't kickoff until 7:05 HST, or 12 AM Sunday morning back on the East Coast. It will air on CBS Sports Network.

But Wallace and Ford aren't the only reason to pay attention, as there's a solid chance that Penn State will also pick up commitment No. 20 in the Class of 2019. Defensive tackle D'Von Ellies, a 6-foot-2, 280 pound three-star prospect from McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., is set to announce his commitment during the game. He's already said that Penn State and USC are his top two schools, and most believe he'll pick the Nittany Lions.

Reports suggest that all three players have had a good week of practice. Team Makai head coach and former NFL coach Jim Zorn spoke highly of both Ford and Wallace.

"Devyn has looked great this week," said Zorn. "He’s enthusiastic; he is really paying attention. That’s only a part of it; he’s got great ability and he has really shown that throughout the week. When you combine that with his enthusiasm; he just really shows that he wants to play and be better, but he has really been impressive in his footwork and his knowledge out there. I really like what he has shown this week."



When asked about Wallace, Zorn said, "This guy is solid. He is a big dude and he is so solid. Penn State is going to have a good opportunity with Wallace to fill a void that they might have right now. I really like his game."



Both Ford and Wallace will feature on Team Makai, while Ellies will play for Team Makua.

In addition to the players mentioned, Penn State fans should recognize a few other names set to play. Team Makai will also feature OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar, an Oklahoma commit that visited State College last March.

Team Makua features a few more recognizable names, including TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama, TE Kyle Bilodeau, Purdue, Ath. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama, and Saf. Noa Pola-Gates, who's also set to announce his commitment during the game. All four players visited Penn State multiple times.

Join us inside The Lions Den for tonight's game and more on PSU's Class of 2019!





*** Scott Reed from Duck Sports Authority contributed to this report