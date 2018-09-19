Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 08:57:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Pola-Gates discusses family ties to PSU, upcoming official visit

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State is expected to host prospects from all over the country next weekend for its annual Whiteout game, but there won’t be many that travel as far as Arizona native Noa Pola-Gates.A Rivals250...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}