Pola-Gates discusses family ties to PSU, upcoming official visit
Penn State is expected to host prospects from all over the country next weekend for its annual Whiteout game, but there won’t be many that travel as far as Arizona native Noa Pola-Gates.A Rivals250...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news