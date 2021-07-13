Podcast: Previewing decisions from Lonnie White Jr., recruits, and more
The latest edition of The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast is focused on key decisions that will impact the Lions in the future.
Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel kick off this week's show by looking at the choice four-star Class of 2021 signee Lonnie White Jr., must now make after he was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday during this year's MLB Draft. Will the superb receiver and outfielder elect to play both sports in State College or is the Malvern Prep standout ready to start his professional baseball career?
From there, the episode shifts to more name, image, and likeness talk as schools around the country help their players navigate the chance to profit off of their popularity for the first time. Could NIL opportunities help Penn State keep White on its roster?
Next, our attention turns to a pair of upcoming Class of 2022 decisions. Louisiana three-star cornerback Jordan Allen will make his choice on Friday before Florida four-star running back Kaytron Allen announces his decision on Saturday. Ryan shares the latest that he is hearing ahead of the back-to-back big days. The Lions are finalists for and have FutureCast picks logged for both recruits.
Finally, this week's installment ends with another look at how much space head coach James Franklin and his staff have left in this cycle and who the most likely targets are to receive the scholarships that are still available.
The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
