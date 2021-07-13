Podcast: Previewing decisions from Lonnie White Jr., recruits, and more

The latest edition of The Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting podcast is focused on key decisions that will impact the Lions in the future.

Hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel kick off this week's show by looking at the choice four-star Class of 2021 signee Lonnie White Jr., must now make after he was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday during this year's MLB Draft. Will the superb receiver and outfielder elect to play both sports in State College or is the Malvern Prep standout ready to start his professional baseball career?

From there, the episode shifts to more name, image, and likeness talk as schools around the country help their players navigate the chance to profit off of their popularity for the first time. Could NIL opportunities help Penn State keep White on its roster?