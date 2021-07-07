Podcast and video: Recapping PSU's recruiting run, previewing what's next
A new Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football and recruiting show is now live.
This week, Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel spent 30 minutes discussing Penn State football's big Class of 2022 commitment run while also keeping an eye on the future.
The episode begins with a discussion about four-star Nicholas Singleton after the Rivals250 running back picked the Lions over Notre Dame and others on Tuesday to become Penn State's 18th addition.
From there, the duo dives back into a Friday-Sunday stretch that saw J.B. Nelson, Keon Wylie, Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry, and Kaleb Artis all announce for Penn State. Details are shared about each player in addition to a breakdown of why they all selected the Lions.
The show then focuses on Pennsylvania, where the Lions have recruited extremely well in this cycle.
Finally, what's the latest with Keenan Nelson Jr., Christian Driver, Jordan Allen, Kaytron Allen, and other top uncommitted targets?
Stick around to the end of the episode for Ryan's updates.
Watch/hear the full show now in the embedded media player and link below.
Video
Audio podcast
