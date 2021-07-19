Plentiful group of Nittany Lions going for gold at Tokyo Olympics

Penn State will once again be well-represented in the Olympics this month in Tokyo:

When he broke the longstanding outdoor world shot put record by more than 10 inches at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last month, Ryan Crouser might have seemed to gain the upper hand on his longtime rival, former Penn State thrower Joe Kovacs. And who knows? Maybe he did. But maybe he didn’t. Crouser and Kovacs have been battling for years now. At the 2016 Summer Olympics, Crouser won gold while Kovacs took silver. Three years later, at the Outdoor World Championships, it was Kovacs who came out on top. Now, after finishing one-two at the Olympic trials June 18 in Eugene, Ore., they are set to resume their rivalry in Tokyo, and Kovacs isn’t conceding anything. “I’m happy that he did it,” the former Nittany Lion said. “I had one like that in warmups and I wish I could have thrown it [in competition]. But it’s good. Tune into the Olympic shot put.” Penn State fans will definitely want to mark their calendars. And when the Summer Games commence on July 23, those fans will also want to keep an eye on the volleyball, wrestling, men’s fencing, men’s swimming and women’s soccer competitions, all of which are expected to feature athletes with PSU ties.

Joe Kovacs, the former Nittany Lion shot putter, will again battle Ryan Crouser for gold in the Olympics (AP Newsroom)

Befitting a school that has two nationally competitive programs, Penn State will be well-represented on the Olympic volleyball courts, as Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington made the women’s team, while Matt Anderson and Max Holt were named to the men’s squad. In addition, former Penn State All-American Megan Courtney was named an alternate to the women’s volleyball team, while Aaron Russell will be an alternate on the men’s side. Hancock and Washington both were three-time All-Americans at Penn State, and Hancock was the setter on two of the Nittany Lions’ seven national championship teams. Penn State’s title-winning 2014 team featured Hancock, Washington and Courtney, with all three claiming major awards. Hancock was the AVCA National Player of the Year, Courtney was MVP of the NCAA tournament, and Washington was Big Ten Freshman of the Year. More recently, the three Penn Staters have been playing professionally in Italy – Hancock and Washington for Igor Gorgonzola Novara, and Courtney for Savino Del Bene Scandicci. Team USA coach Karch Kiraly told VolleyballMag.com that he had a difficult time choosing two setters from a talent pool that included three former Big Ten standouts: Hancock, Illinois alum Jordyn Poulter and Wisconsin alum Lauren Carlini. Kiraly ended up picking Hancock and Poulter, announcing the selections while attending the Volleyball Nations League tournament in Italy. At Penn State, Hancock was known for her unreturnable serve. She set a school record with 380 career aces, and that was one of the reasons why Kiraly chose her. “Micha had a great season for her Novara team in Italy playing with Haleigh Washington,” he said. “Micha’s got her jump spin going now, and each [of the setters] bring different facets and factors. We made the best decision we could, but I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who are upset with us or angry with us or frustrated with us. Again, you could make good arguments for any of those three. It’s difficult that we only get to choose two.”

On the men’s side, Holt and Anderson both played starring roles on Penn State’s 2008 national championship team and are longtime members of the national squad, Anderson having made Team USA’s roster in ’08 and Holt joining him the following year. Both played on the American team that claimed bronze at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, and Anderson, a 6-foot-10 opposite hitter, has been the team’s leading scorer every season since 2011. Between them, their pro careers have taken them to Italy, Russia, China and Korea. Russell played on Penn State teams that reached the NCAA tournament semifinals in consecutive seasons. He, too, was on the 2016 Olympic squad, having been a member of the national team since 2014. He’s been playing professionally in Italy since 2015.

David Taylor is seeking his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. (AP Newsroom)

In addition to the volleyball contingent, Penn State will be represented in Tokyo by wrestler David Taylor. A two-time national champion and four-time NCAA finalist with the Nittany Lions, Taylor will compete in the freestyle competition at 86 kilograms. He earned his trip to Tokyo by shutting out another Penn Stater, three-time NCAA champ Bo Nickal, in the final round of the Olympic trials in April in Fort Worth, Texas. Taylor defeated Nickal, 4-0 and 6-0, in the best-of-three final to earn his first trip to the Games. “It’s something I’ve been training for my entire life,” Taylor told USA Wrestling after clinching his spot on the team. “To be able to accomplish that this year feels great, but the job is not done.” Taylor and Nickal are friends and Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammates, and the final-round matchup inspired mixed emotions. As Taylor told USA Wrestling, “I would have rather wrestled somebody else in the finals. Bo is amazing, and I wouldn’t be where I am without Bo.” A two-time Hodge Trophy winner while at Penn State, Taylor was able to put those feelings aside and claim the championship. Now he’s looking to become the first Penn State wrestler to win an Olympic medal of any kind. “My goal is to be a gold medalist,” he said. “That’s something I’ve had my entire life. That’s my expectation. It’s going to be hard, but the first step is done, and I can check that box. I’m going to Tokyo, and now it’s time to get ready for the best competition on the biggest stage.” In addition to Taylor, three members of Penn State’s coaching staff will be part of the U.S. wrestling delegation. Head coach Cael Sanderson, associate head coach Cody Sanderson and head assistant coach Casey Cunningham will serve as personal coaches to members of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club who will be competing in the Games. Cael Sanderson, an Olympic gold medalist himself in 2004, will coach Taylor, as will Cunningham. In addition, both Sandersons will work with Thomas Gilman, a three-time All-American at Iowa who qualified for the 2020 Games at 57 kg. Cael Sanderson will also coach 97 kg qualifier Kyle Snyder, a three-time NCAA champ at Ohio State, and Cody Sanderson will coach Helen Maroulis, a 57 kg qualifier in women’s wrestling.

Cael Sanderson will serve as a personal coach at the Olympics. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

One former Penn State athlete who’s accustomed to big international stages is goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. women’s soccer team. A two-time first-team All-American while with the Nittany Lions from 2006-09, Naeher has been a part of two World Cup championship teams. She’s the top U.S. goalkeeper and will be looking to help the Americans become the first team to win the Women’s World Cup and Olympic gold medal back-to-back. “Watching Alyssa grow into the world-class goalkeeper she is now has been incredibly fulfilling and enriching as a coach,” said Penn State’s Erica Dambach, who will attend the Games as an assistant coach with Team USA. “Alyssa obviously is a big talent, and she is extremely hardworking, but most importantly, she’s a really good teammate.” Another Penn State women’s soccer alumna, Erin McLeod, will be an alternate for the Canadian National Team. A two-time All-American with the Nittany Lions, McLeod was the starting goalkeeper for Team Canada when it won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Games, and she was back in the starting lineup in 2016. The Lions will also have fencing and swimming alums in Tokyo.

Two-time NCAA champion Andrew Mackiewicz made the U.S. men’s fencing team in May. The Westwood, Mass., native will compete in the saber alongside 2016 Olympians Eli Dershwitz and Daryl Homer. Mackiewicz, who won NCAA titles in 2015 and ’16, will be making his first appearance in the Olympics. In addition, Mohamed Hassan will compete for Egypt and Kaito Streets for Japan. Streets won the NCAA championship in men’s saber in 2014.