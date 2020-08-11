BlueWhiteIllustrated - Players react to Big Ten's decision to postpone fall football

Players react to Big Ten's decision to postpone fall football
The unprecedented decision of Big Ten presidents to end the conference's college football season before it got started delivered a crushing blow to its student-athletes.
At Penn State, the reactions have been slow to emerge on social media, but quarterback Sean Clifford led the way with his thoughts on the matter Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the announcement was made.
Compiled below and updating frequently is a list of reactions from Penn State's players and coaches:
Was reflecting yesterday and thought I would share some thoughts for younger athletes. I’m glad I was taught this from great players at an early age. #CantWaitToPlayAgain pic.twitter.com/FQDTrcO7ME— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 11, 2020
Living in Spain without the S.... 💔— Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) August 11, 2020
Welp, any good buisness grants out there?— LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) August 11, 2020
I just pray that I didn’t have my last football practice yesterday. That’s all.— Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) August 11, 2020
:/— CAEDAN W (@caedanw) August 11, 2020
Covid broke up maybe one of the best teams in Penn state history!!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 11, 2020