 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch interviews with Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Noah Cain and Rasheed Walker
Player Interviews: Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Noah Cain & Rasheed Walker

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State's offense rallied in the second half for a big win over No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday.

After a slow start in the first half that saw them gain just over 40 total yards, the Nittany Lions, led by quarterback Sean Clifford, scored two touchdowns and a field goal to get a massive road win to start the 2021 season.

After the game, we caught up Clifford, along with RB Noah Cain, WR Jahan Dotson and OL Rasheed Walker to get their opinions on the win in Madison.

QB Sean Clifford

RB Noah Cain

WR Jahan Dotson

OL Rasheed Walker

