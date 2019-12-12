Player Evaluation: Caziah Holmes
If you thought Penn State had a crowded backfield before, things are about to get a bit more cramped. Four-star running back Caziah Holmes brings an intriguing blend of size, speed and natural gift...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news