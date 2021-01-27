By Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions had a date with No. 13-ranked Ohio State in Columbus set for a 7 p.m. midweek tip, at which point the program’s staff completely shifted its focus to the Buckeyes (12-4 overall, 6-4 Big Ten). In a departure from a matchup that was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 6 in Ohio but got canceled due to a program-wide pause for the Nittany Lions, though, the prep work in scouting the Buckeyes no longer held for this week’s game.

“I’m always a one opponent at a time guy. So yes, I was a little anxious Sunday morning. I needed something to do, so I watched our game over again, but you’re waiting to find out who you have, and then just get to work quickly,” Ferry said. “Having experienced guys on our staff to really hit the ground running helps us with that.”

Fresh off an 81-78 win against Northwestern Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, one that would improve his Nittany Lions to 5-6 for the season and 2-5 in the Big Ten, the interim head coach knew the next opponent on the schedule would be scrapped. Announcing a full athletic department pause at Michigan due to Covid-19 concerns, that left Ferry and the Nittany Lions without a game Wednesday.

Rather than meeting a Buckeyes team with losses at Purdue, at Northwestern, and at Minnesota in a 3-3 stretch prior, it is instead a program with four wins in its most recent five games, including an 87-81 win at Illinois and, most recently, a 74-62 win at Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Even though I did have the scouting report done in my mind, it's still two and a half weeks later,” Ferry said, noting why the Nittany Lions’ original game plan for the Buckeyes no longer applies. “They've gotten better, so I basically go back and start from scratch. Two, three weeks can really change a team with what they're doing or how they're playing. So I kind of just scrapped what I had done before and then refocused.”

That refocus has centered on many of the factors that have made the Buckeyes one of the Big Ten’s stronger programs on an annual basis with head coach Chris Holtmann at the helm. Reversing a trend in which Ohio State has started out well before eventually fading somewhat, Ferry said the Buckeyes have gotten stronger as the year has progressed for a variety of reasons.

“They're doing just the opposite now. You just see them getting better and better,” he said. “They’re a really unselfish team and an exceptional passing team. Their pieces really fit well together. They can score the ball inside, they can shoot mid-range, they shoot threes. They’re really good defensively. They've always been good defensively, really tight. You got to move them.

“You got to be disciplined to play against them. There's a reason they're ranked top 15, top 10 in the country. They got really good players, they’re really well-coached. It's gonna be a challenge.”

Specifically, the Nittany Lions will look to limit sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, now second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game behind junior guard Duane Washington’s 15.3 ppg output, while senior forward Kyle Young has been a bruiser on the glass, averaging 5.94 rebounds per game, second on the team to Liddell’s 6.79 rpg.

They’ll be doing so, potentially, without the services of junior shooting guard Myles Dread for a third-straight game. Having injured his right shoulder swiping at a loose-ball rebound at Illinois, landing squarely on the head of Illini big man Kofi Cockburn, the Nittany Lions’ fifth-leading scorer coming off the bench for 21.4 minutes per game, has instead been sidelined with no definitive timetable for a return.

“We judge it day by day as he gets through treatment,” Ferry said Tuesday, noting Dread was able to shoot in drills at practice Monday. “A decision will probably be made (Wednesday) at shootaround, depending on where he's at after today's practice.”

Determined to turn their back-to-back wins against Rutgers and Northwestern into a third-straight Wednesday evening, Ferry and the Nittany Lions are confident in the team they are currently and, more importantly, the one they can still become.

Asked whether or not he believes they’re an NCAA Tournament-worthy team, Ferry offered his optimism to the affirmative.

“I think we can develop into one. I think we're pretty close right now,” he said. “We've had the hardest schedule in the country. We've had some good wins. We got a lot of opportunities ahead of us.

“We have to continue to play better, I think we have to continue to get better, and that's really the focus. We really don't talk about it much as a team, about getting to the NCAA Tournament because if you focus on getting better every single day, and do what you have to do to get better, then you're going to have an opportunity to be in that tournament, and that's what we're trying to do here.”

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will square off at 7 p.m. with the game being broadcast by the BTN.