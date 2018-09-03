"He has a great arm, makes good decisions, he loves to run. He's a football player. That's his greatest strength. He plays the game with passion. What else can you say? He's got it all. He'll play in the NFL. He's a leader, too. I'm sure those guys are following him around campus right now. He's got it all. Tough guy to stop."

"Personnel wise, Trace McSorley is different than Testaverde," said Narduzzi. "You have a Heisman Trophy candidate, maybe the frontrunner for it, because he can throw it, he can run it, he can make plays. He's an emotional leader, he's the leader.

The quarterback for the Albany Great Danes, son to Miami great and Heisman winner Vinny Testaverde, completed 18 of 29 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions Saturday at Heinz Field. Pitt's defense made easy work of the signal-caller and his teammates, the Panthers breezing to a 33-7 win in front of 34,486 fans.

So too, said Narduzzi, will be the personnel surrounding McSorley on both sides of the ball.

"You got a lot of weapons whether it's Juwan Johnson out there, who looks 6-foot-9. KJ Hamler, who we recruited out of high school, I know how explosive that guy is in the slot. You have Miles Sanders in the backfield," said Narduzzi.

Saturday, the Nittany Lion offense produced another game with more than 400 yards and more than 40 points, topping Appalachian State in overtime, 45-38. Sanders carried 19 times for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Sanders and Hamler combined for 10 receptions for 135 yards, including Hamler's game-tying 15-yard touchdown grab.

Narduzzi was also quite complimentary of the Lions' defensive personnel, too.

"Shareef Miller who is an explosive end, a bunch of sacks, TFLs, that makes plays," said Narduzzi. "Givens will play inside. Probably a little banged up coming in, they say let's save him. They got explosive players really all over the field. They'll be different players, that's for sure.

"We're going to see different schemes? Probably not. There is faster, bigger, strong guys running some of the same schemes. That's what college football is. The runs, inside game, RPOs, we're just going to see better people running it."

Calling the game what Penn State head coach James Franklin refuses to, a rivalry, Narduzzi again set high expectations for the matchup and his hopes for the Panthers. And the Nittany Lions, coming off their overtime win, have yet another boost of confidence to help propel them into the game.

"I just think they know they're going to find a way to get it done. Doesn't matter if you win close or win by 50, they're going to make their improvements. We're going to make our improvements. We get to line up at 8:14 p.m. and get after it," said Narduzzi. "I don't think that really affects anything. They got the win, that's all that matters. Doesn't matter how you did it. Get some more confidence that they'll find a way in the end to get it done. Always nice to be in overtime. Close games are great because you find out what your teams are made of. I think they're better for getting in a tight game and coming out on the right end of it. I think that helps you."