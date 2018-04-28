From Penn State's defense, it's Troy Apke who is the first off the board. Chosen by the Washington Redskins, Apke goes in the fourth round with the 109th overall pick.

A one-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Apke's draft stock began to soar following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February. There, Apke ran the best 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) among safeties. He also posted the best time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.03 seconds) and was top five in the vertical jump with a leap of 41 inches and the broad jump with 10 foot, 11 inches.

Invited to the NFL PA game, Apke finished as the MVP.

As a recruit from Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Apke was considered the 12th-best prospect in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2014. He signed as a wide receiver, ranked No. 73 at the position in the country, but he was quickly converted to defensive back shortly after arriving on campus in the summer as a true freshman



