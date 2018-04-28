With the 109th pick, the Washington Redskins have made Troy Apke the first defensive player chosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.
A one-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Apke's draft stock began to soar following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February. There, Apke ran the best 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) among safeties. He also posted the best time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.03 seconds) and was top five in the vertical jump with a leap of 41 inches and the broad jump with 10 foot, 11 inches.
Invited to the NFL PA game, Apke finished as the MVP.
As a recruit from Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Apke was considered the 12th-best prospect in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2014. He signed as a wide receiver, ranked No. 73 at the position in the country, but he was quickly converted to defensive back shortly after arriving on campus in the summer as a true freshman
