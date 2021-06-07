PHOTOS: Gate E project under way at Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium was abuzz with activity this past weekend for the first time since the end of the Nittany Lions' 2020 season in December.

Hosting recruiting prospects in person for three days of visits and football camps, the scoreboard was lit up and a consistent stream of music bellowed from the stadium's loudspeakers.

On just the other side of the north end zone bleachers, though, a scene of quiet offered hints at considerable activity soon to come.

Concurrent to work being done on the Pennsylvania State University sign often used as a backdrop for graduation pictures at the corner of Porter Rd. and E. Park Ave., Beaver Stadium's northeast gate - Gate E - was surrounded by fencing, backhoes, and freshly moved dirt ahead of a major summer project on tap.

Though Penn State hasn't publicly released renderings or its plans for the site, Blue White Illustrated has come to learn that Gate E entrance is receiving a functional face lift, expanding the landings area to accommodate more fans coming into and out of the stadium while relieving the natural choke point that occurs at that spot.