 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Illinois Football Photo Gallery
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 09:40:46 -0600') }} football

Photo Gallery: Penn State 56 - Illinois 21

Mark Selders
Penn State Athletics

The Nittany Lion football program wrapped up the 2020 season with a dominant win over Illinois Saturday night. Penn State Athletics provided photos from the game, and you can check out that gallery here!

*******

